Players' behaviour has got us to this point – cut out the over-celebrating

Arsenal have been accused of over-celebrating their goals - Getty Images/Robin Jones

A decline in standards and conduct of Premier League players - and beyond - has got us to the stage where games could surpass the 100-minute mark in a battle to stop time wasting.

Goal celebrations and general behaviour is part of it - if players stopped running into the crowd or indulged in over-celebrating goals - not to mention referees policing properly, we wouldn’t have got to this stage. Players have, for too long, delayed the restart following goals or have run down the clock to waste time. The image of the game has been eroded.

Any clamp down on time wasting is a positive step in the right direction but it needs to be policed properly. I have long called for an independent timekeeper in matches and a countdown clock in stadiums which would undoubtedly make players and managers think twice before trying to waste time. I was speaking with David Dein on this recently and he agreed with me that something needed to be done.

It needed looking at. It has been a decline in standards over a period of time that has got us to this point. Players are at fault for diving, for convoluted or orchestrated celebrations and managers and the back room staff have also broken regulations when entering the field of play to celebrate goals. But this has gone unpunished as officials have turned a blind eye.

If there had been a greater deterrent in the past, such as bookings or sendings off for blatant timewasting, the ball would have been play a lot longer.

Referees have been a soft touch in the past in policing this. We all laugh when it’s our goalkeeper lying on the ball but when did you ever see one punished for breaking the six-second rule in possession of the ball? Under Mike Riley, refs opted to take a lighter touch when it comes to clamping down on time-delaying tactics so Howard Webb has taken a step in the right direction.

Extended matches are set to become a regular feature in the Premier League - Reuters/Carl Recine

It needed looking at because the ball in play in the Premier League has hovered around the 55-minute mark - it’s the fans who are missing out on football because of the timewasting in various guises.

I was surprised and disappointed that Pep Guardiola said the other day that he had not heard about the new direction after Manchester City conceded against Arsenal deep into injury time during the Community Shield. The League Managers’ Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association has communicated on this, so everyone should be on the same page.

My concern over this situation is whether it will be a flash in the pan. Are we going to get to a stage where this is done properly and the correct time allocated at the end of each half for, say, six weeks and then it’s back to down old habits? I would like to think not because Howard [Webb] has been proactive and communicated well on the issue.

Will the Premier League employ a commissioner to accurately log each instance of time wasting and for it to be accurately added on to the end of matches? That is the question - it feels, currently, the measures are a halfway house.

It, as always, is the fans I feel sorry for, though. Because of a history of players diving, feigning injury and wasting time, we’re now in a position whereby those using public transport to get home from matches could miss their last train. Sadly the fans are usually the last to be considered when discussing proposed improvements to the game.

