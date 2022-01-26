Players Battle Giant Alpha Pokémon in New ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ Trailer

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has received yet another trailer ahead of its release this Friday. Set in the sprawling Hisui region, players will join Galaxy Expedition Team's Survey Corps to research Pokémon as they roam free in their natural habitats.

The two-minute video highlights players exploring the different landscapes of the region, from a sunny beach to deep within the mountains. It then cuts to a montage of battles against giant Pokémon known as alphas. Alphas are described as “tough opponents,” per the game’s website, but will become “great allies” if a player manages to catch them. There’s also the chance that alphas will drop rare items when defeated in battle.

“You may have met Dartrix, Quilava, and Dewott in your other adventures,” the video reads. “But you’ve never encountered their Hisui region Evolutions.”

In addition to the aforementioned Pokémon, the game will of course feature the highly-anticipated mythical Arceus.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus debuts for the Nintendo Switch on Friday, January 28.

In other gaming news, Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games are developing several new Star Wars titles.