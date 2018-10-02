Players to avoid: Don't bet on a Claude Giroux repeat

Claude Giroux can’t be counted on for 100 points again. (Tom Mihalek/AP)

If there’s one thing I love more than presenting you with must-grab options for your fantasy league, I really, truly enjoy trying to forecasts busts and potential disappointments because I’m a psycho like that.

Whether you want to call them potential busts, overvalued candidates or regression-bound frauds, be sure to either avoid these players all together — or at least avoid the sweet, succulent temptation to draft higher than you should.

Here’s who to dodge:

Claude Giroux

The Flyers centre-turned-winger posted career highs in essentially everything last season while tying the NHL lead with 68 helpers and finishing second only to McJesus in points. Considering it was the first time Giroux ever hit 30 goals and the fact that his 17.6 shooting percentage in 2017-18 was a full seven points higher than his career average before last season, it’s a pretty safe bet that CG won’t be able to repeat anything close to that kind of production this year.

Look for Giroux to fall back to the 60-70 point range where he’s lived most of his career, which is still nice, but not worth the early-round pick it’ll likely take to scoop him in your draft.

Nik Backstrom

After losing his slot on the Capital’s top line half way through last season, Backstrom’s gone from a must-grab to potential fantasy bust quicker than you can say “Ovechkin.” He’ll no longer play the majority of his 5v5 minutes with Ovi, so naturally his even-strength production will dip at least a little bit, if not a lot.

Backstrom posted the third-lowest points-per-game total of his career last season, and a full campaign without Ovechkin on his wing is sure to cause that rate to dip even more. He’ll grab a lot of apples even in a second-line role, but is a non-factor in most other standard-league offensive cats. Don’t let the big name fool you when there are an abundance of much more valuable centres that deserve your attention.

Story Continues

Nazem Kadri

Kadri is alluring after his back-to-back 32-goal campaigns, and many will swing for the Leafs centreman with an earlier-than-needed pick. But with Matthews and some guy named Tavares now ahead of Kadri on the depth chart, the 27-year-old is relegated to a third-line 5-on-5 role and no longer has Mitch Marner and Patrick Marleau to his sides.

Not saying I wouldn’t draft or acquire him if an opportunity came down the pipe, I certainly would. Just avoid giving up too much in a trade or drafting Kadri anytime before the later rounds.

William Karlsson

There’s something fishy about a dude who never scored more than nine goals in a campaign all of a sudden pounding the biscuit for 42 tallies and almost doubling his career point total. If you feel iffy about drafting a player who shot almost 25% last year, you’re not alone. I feel you in every ounce of my bones.

It’s simply not realistic to expect Karlsson to produce at anywhere close to the rate he did last season, but some bonehead will spend way to high of a pick on a what is likely to turn out to be a 20-25 goal scorer — a 50-60 point guy who doesn’t put a lot of pucks on net. Don’t be that bonehead.

Anders Lee

He’s put up 34 and 40 tucks in each of the last two season, but that was with the natural centreman playing on John Tavares’ left wing both at 5v5 and on the team’s top power play unit. His goal-scoring numbers are deceiving because of this and his overall point totals don’t warrant even a late round pick on the 28-year-old.

He’s also a prime candidate to regress from the 18.5% shooting percentage he’s posted over the past couple of campaigns and doesn’t add much fantasy value in terms of shots, blocks, and hits, either.

Rasmus Dahlin

Let me preface this by saying if you’re in a keeper league, draft Dahlin all day, everyday. He’s a stud of a blueliner who will, at some point in his career, likely produce at a rate on par with or better than guys like Erik Karlsson. But, for right now, he’s a rookie 18-year-old D-man playing on one of the youngest and still-worst squads in the show.

Many rankings and projections have Dahlin way too high for non-keeper leagues, especially when you consider the fact that only two defenceman — Bobby Orr and Phil Housley — put up 40 or more points in a season before the age of 19.

Henrik Lundqvist

Don’t be fooled by the name power, Lundqvist is in the twilight of his career and his numbers over the past couple seasons have reflected that for the most part. Hank has been a straight up beast for most of his time with the Rangers but now, unlike many of his best statistical campaigns over the past decade, the Rangers suck.

An over-35 netminder paired with a young defence playing behind one of the worst defensive groups of forwards in the NHL is not an ideal combination, I would say. Don’t let the dreamy blue eyes drag you in, filling one of your netminder spots with the King, — even though he is nicknamed the King — is not a wise play and will leave you royally upset.

Carey Price

Another trap name to be weary of is Price who, like Lundqvist, now plays behind a squad that would have a tough time beating an opponent comprised of a few grocery sticks and a couple bags of salt. The Habs are junk as a whole, and with newly-named captain Shea Weber out until at least November and probably even longer, Montreal’s defence is even worse than first projected — by a lot.

He’s still one of the best goalies in the world when healthy, which is a big question mark in its own right, but even if he reverts back to 2015-16 Hart Trophy form, the team in front of him is just too defensively inept to to help Price’s numbers be worth even a late-round pick in your draft.