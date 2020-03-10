Players 2020: Breaking down the richest prize money payout in PGA Tour history

The Players Championship already had a claim to having the most lucrative purse in professional golf, handing out $12.5 million overall in Players prize money in 2019 with Rory McIlroy earning $2.25 million for his one-stroke victory over Jim Furyk. The USGA matched that last summer with the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, but apparently PGA Tour officials really wanted to keep the “richest tournament in golf” title all to themselves. So in January, they announced they were upping the ante for this year at TPC Sawgrass, increasing the overall prize money payout to $15 million and giving the winner a $2.7 million first-place prize.

Just how big a payday is this? Here is the prize money payout last year from the other three majors:

Masters: $11.5 million total/$2.07 million winner

PGA Championship: $11 million/$1.98 million

Open Championship: $10.75 million/$1.935 million





Or put another way, you can finish in third place this week at TPC Sawgrass and still make more than $1 million. Or how about this: You can finish 22nd or better and make more money in one tournament than Arnold Palmer make in his winningest single season on the PGA Tour ($162,896 in 1971).

It’s impressive, too, when you consider the evolution of the Players prize money payout since the tournament’s inception in 1974.

Year: Total Purse/First place

1974: $250,000/Jack Nicklaus, $50,000

1982: $500,000/Jerry Pate, $90,000

1987: $1 million/Sandy Lyle, $180,000

1993: $2.5 million/Nick Price, $450,000

2000: $6 million/Hal Sutton, $1.08 million

2007: $9 million/Phil Mickelson, $1.62 million

2014: $10 million/Martin Kaymer, $1.8 million

2018: $11 million/Webb Simpson, $1.89 million

2019: $12.5 million/Rory McIlroy, $2.25 million

2020: $15 million/$2.7 million





















Without further ado, here is the prize money payout for any golfer making the cut this week at TPC Sawgrass. We’ll update the post after the end of the tournament to list how much each player walked off with from Ponte Vedra Beach.

Win: $2,700,000

2: $1,635,000

3: $1,035,000

4: $735,000

5: $615,000

6: $543,750

7: $506,250

8: $468,750

9: $438,750

10: $408,750

11: $378,750

12: $348,750

13: $318,750

14: $288,750

15: $273,750

16: $258,750

17: $243,750

18: $228,750

19: $213,750

20: $198,750







































21: $183,750

22: $168,750

23: $156,750

24: $144,750

25: $132,750

26: $120,750

27: $116,250

28: $111,750

29: $107,250

30: $102,750

31: $98,250

32: $93,750

33: $89,250

34: $85,500

35: $81,750

36: $78,000

37: $74,250

38: $71,250

39: $68,250

40: $65,250







































41: $62,250

42: $59,250

43: $56,250

44: $52,250

45: $50,250

46: $47,250

47: $44,250

48: $41,850

49: $39,750

50: $38,550

51: $37,650

52: $36,750

53: $36,150

54: $35,550

55: $35,250

56: $34,950

57: $34,650

58: $34,350

59: $34,050

60: $33,750







































61: $33,450

62: $33,150

63: $32,850

64: $32,550

65: $32,250









