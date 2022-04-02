Player on Villanova’s 2018 title team says KU is getting ‘revenge’ for loss that year

The Kansas men’s basketball team ran out to a 19-point first half lead in Saturday night’s NCAA Tournament Final Four game against Villanova, and a former Wildcats star saw a historical comparison.

When KU lost 95-79 in a 2018 national semifinal game against Villanova, the Wildcats made a record 18-three pointers in the game and ran out to a 15-point halftime lead. That early burst was too much for the Jayhawks.

Jalen Brunson, who had 18 points in that 2018 game, was watching Saturday night as Kansas opened the Final Four rematch by scoring the game’s first 10 points. KU shot 48% in the first half, and made seven three-pointers.

The Jayhawks’ Ochai Agbaji, who had four three-pointers in KU’s first four NCAA Tournament games, made four in the first half of Saturday night’s game.

Brunson called KU’s onslaught “legit payback” for the Jayhawks’ loss to Villanova four years ago.

Here is what Brunson tweeted:

This is legit revenge for 2018 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) April 2, 2022

Villanova ended the first half on a 10-2 run to cut KU’s advantage to 40-29 and Brunson’s mood had turned optimistic.

ITS A LONG GAME MAN — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) April 2, 2022

In 2018, Villanova never let KU back into the game. The Jayhawks will try to do the same to the Wildcats on Saturday in New Orleans.