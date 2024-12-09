Player set to fly in later this month as Tottenham prepare for new signing’s arrival

South Korean attacker Yang Min-hyeok is set to join up with his new club Tottenham Hotspur a week before Christmas.

According to Mike McGrath from the Telegraph, Tottenham have already agreed on a deal with his club Gangwon FC for the 18-year-old to arrive in January. The North London club will look to get him up to speed for the second half of the campaign during the festive period.

Tottenham could certainly use more quality and depth in the attacking unit and the 18-year-old would be a useful acquisition for them. He will add goals, creativity, and flair to the side. Furthermore, he is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles and his versatility will be an added bonus.

Tottenham have made a mediocre start to the season so far and they will be desperate to secure Champions League qualification. They need to improve drastically during the second half of the campaign. Bringing in the right additions will certainly help them. It will be interesting to see if the South Korean can help Tottenham improve in the final third.

Yang Min-hyeok of Korea Republic(Photo by Alex Caparros – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Yang Min-hyeok could help Spurs improve

Min-Hyeok will certainly be excited about competing in the Premier League during the second half of the campaign, and he will hope to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Son Heung-min. Son has established himself as a Tottenham icon since joining the club, and he is one of the best players in the Premier League. The 18-year-old is highly rated in South Korea as well and it remains to be seen whether he can fulfil his potential with the North London club.

He will hope that Tottenham can nurture him into an established star in the Premier League in the coming seasons.

Apart from the attacker, Tottenham should look to bring in a quality midfielder and a central defender as well.