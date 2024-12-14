Player Ratings: Ten-Man Liverpool Rescue Late Point Against Fulham

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham: Ten-Man Reds Salvage Late Draw at Anfield

Liverpool fought valiantly to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw against Fulham in an intense Premier League encounter at Anfield on Saturday. Reduced to ten men early in the game, the Reds showed resilience to deny Fulham all three points in a thrilling contest.

Early Drama Sets the Stage

The visitors took the lead in the 11th minute when Andreas Pereira’s shot deflected over Alisson Becker after a nice cross from Antonee Robinson’s. Things went from bad to worse for Liverpool six minutes later when Andy Robertson saw red for tripping former Reds winger Harry Wilson, who was through on goal.

Down to ten men, Liverpool struggled to find a foothold in the first half, with Fulham’s pressing and compact defence making life difficult for the hosts. The Anfield faithful had to endure a frustrating opening 45 minutes as the Reds’ attack struggled to create meaningful chances.

Gakpo Sparks Second-Half Revival

Liverpool came out rejuvenated after the break, and it took just two minutes for the hosts to equalise. Mohamed Salah, quiet for much of the first half, delivered an exquisite cross that Cody Gakpo met with a diving header to bring Liverpool back into the contest.

Fulham, however, regained the lead in the 77th minute through substitute Rodrigo Muniz. Another outstanding delivery from Robinson found Muniz, whose deft touch deflected off Joe Gomez and into the net.

Jota’s Late Heroics

Just when it seemed Fulham would leave Anfield with a famous victory, Diogo Jota stepped up. With four minutes of normal time left, the Portuguese forward wrong-footed Bernd Leno with a composed finish into the bottom corner to rescue a point for Liverpool. It was a moment of quality that epitomised the Reds’ never-say-die spirit.

Player Ratings

Liverpool

Alisson : 5

Trent Alexander-Arnold : 4

Joe Gomez : 6

Virgil van Dijk : 6

Andy Robertson : 2

Ryan Gravenberch : 7

Curtis Jones : 5

Mohamed Salah : 7

Dominik Szoboszlai : 7.5

Cody Gakpo : 7.5

Luis Diaz: 5

Substitutes:

Jarell Quansah (70′ for Jones): 6

Darwin Nunez (70′ for Gakpo): 7

Harvey Elliott (79′ for Szoboszlai): 7

Diogo Jota (79′ for Alexander-Arnold): 8

Fulham

Bernd Leno : 6

Kenny Tete : 6

Issa Diop : 5

Jorge Cuenca : 7

Antonee Robinson : 8

Sasa Lukic : 6

Sander Berge : 6

Harry Wilson : 6

Andreas Pereira : 7.5

Alex Iwobi : 7

Raul Jimenez: 6

Substitutes: