PLAYER RATINGS: Man City vs Ipswich Town Went as Expected

Ipswich opened the scoring! Surely, they can’t do it? Oh, Leif Davis gave away a silly pen? Muric gave the ball to Manchester City for free? Oh well. Man City vs Ipswich Town went as you would have expected.

Let’s get into the ratings, then!

Player Ratings

Man City

Ederson (5): The guy can pass, but he is lucky Man City don’t face many shots. Should have stopped Ipswich’s opener.

Manuel Akanji (7): Really didn’t have much to do. Nice kickaround with the lads.

Ruben Dias (7): Really didn’t have much to do. Nice kick around with the lads.

Josko Gvardiol (7): Really didn’t have much to do. Nice kick around with the lads.

Rico Lewis (7.5): Lewis is making that inverted role his very own. What a talented player.

Mateo Kovacic (7): Was once again having a good game until he had to go off injured.

Savio (7.5): I refuse to add the -inho to his name. We get it; you are Brazilian. We can tell by the way you play, lad. This guy looks so good. I can’t believe City managed to get him so cheap from, *checks notes*, their sister club…

Bernardo Silva (6.5): Just did Bernardo Silva things to be fair.

Kevin De Bruyne (8): Scored the easiest goal of his life. Midfield maestro, and a Premier League great. Sensational player. I could keep going.

Jeremy Doku (6): Check the age of the opposition fullback.

Erling Haaland (10): You know what he did. He did it three times.

Subs

John Stones (7): A CB shouldn’t be this good in midfield. Imagine Per Mertesacker playing as a DM.

Ilkay Gundogan (6): He is back.

Jack Grealish (6): Hair goes woosh. Got booked for a dive.

James McAtee (N/A): Played.

Matheus Nunes (N/A): Played.

Ipswich

Arijanet Muric (2): I think he believes he is still a Manchester City player. What was he thinking for KDB’s goal?

Ben Johnson (7): Clever pass behind the City defense to assist Sammie Szmodics. Dealt with Doku quite well.

Jacob Greaves (4): The new signing was shown the Premier League is a whole new level today by Manchester City.

Luke Woolfenden (4): Likewise with Greaves, he looked a level below the standard today.

Axel Tuanzebe (6): Looked the best of the CBs. His connection to Manchester United may have helped him be extra worked up for this one.

Leif Davis (4): Gave away a stonewall penalty just minutes after his team took the lead. Savio had him on ropes.

Massimo Luongo (5): Ipswich barely touched the ball, but when they did, it was important to keep it. Luongo gave quite a few passes away.

Sam Morsy (7): This guy is a warrior. Battled against the opposition extremly well. He was confident with his passing, and unlike his midfield partner, was not sloppy

Sammie Szmodics (7): Great run, scuffed finish, but he will take that all day. Worked hard throughout the match.

Omari Hutchinson (5): Hutchinson has struggled in both of his games so far. Talented player, but is it a step too soon?

Liam Delap (4): Absolutely isolated, and couldn’t win a duel against the City defenders if his life counted on it.

Subs

Jack Taylor (6): Came on with an impossible job to do.

Marcus Harness (6): The Ipswich attackers were getting zero of the ball. Nothing changed after his introduction.