Player ratings as Liverpool suffer first home Premier League defeat in almost four years to Burnley

Liverpool striker Divock Origi failed to impress against Burnley (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool saw their long home unbeaten record ended as they lost 1-0 to Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday night.

It was one-way traffic in the first period, with the Reds dominating possession to the extent of 67 per cent by the half-time whistle - but it took until the closing moments for their first big chance to be gifted them, Ben Mee’s mistake letting Divock Origi run through on goal to smash a shot against the underside of the crossbar.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t wait long after the restart to bring on usual starters Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, both of whom started as sub, and the latter almost immediately scored - only for Pope to make another good save.

Liverpool kept up their dominance for the remainder of the game, but Firmino mis-kicked wide and a penalty appeal was turned down to leave the hosts frustrated - before Ashley Barnes won, and converted, a penalty to stun the champions.

Here are the player ratings from the game at Anfield.

Liverpool

Alisson Becker - 6. Made a big block after his own drop from a cross. Good thereafter with clearing through balls and taking aerial ones. Beaten to the ball for the penalty.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 3. Very poor in the final third again. Lacking sharpness and confidence. Beaten by McNeil a few times.

Joel Matip - 7. Dealt well with the Burnley attack, both covering runs behind and in the air.

Fabinho - 7. His usual solid self with his defensive work. Got involved in a few altercations with Barnes.

Andy Robertson - 5. An outlet with regularity, but little end product this time.

Thiago Alcantara - 6. Quick in the tackle and forward-thinking with his passes.

Xherdan Shaqiri - 7. A threat with his creative work and the odd shot from range.

Gini Wijnaldum - 5. A quiet evening, aside from one sudden surge through the middle to tee up Salah.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5. Full of running down the wing but very little output.

Divock Origi - 5. Hard-working and took up some good positions but missed an absolutely huge chance before the break. Taken off before the hour mark.

Sadio Mane - 5. Involved in build-up play but didn’t have much in the box.

Ashley Barnes scores from the spotGetty Images

Burnley

Nick Pope - 8. Several routine saves in the first half. A big stop from Salah after an hour.

Matt Lowton - 6. Kept his position well. Didn’t venture forward much.

James Tarkowski - 7. The usual collection of good clearances and challenges.

Ben Mee - 8. Fortunate not to give away a goal to Origi. Largely excellent thereafter.

Charlie Taylor - 7. A good showing on his return to the line-up but went off injured just after the break.

Robbie Brady - 6. Mostly used as a blocker down the flank.

Ashley Westwood - 7. Rarely misplaces a pass, always gets himself in the way of forward passes.

Josh Brownhill - 7. Hard-working, aggressive in closing down.

Dwight McNeil - 6. Back in the team but had few chances to dribble at goal and no real crossing opportunities.

Chris Wood - 5. Offered very little beyond his defensive work rate.

Ashley Barnes - 6. Aggressive and hard-working, but mostly used that to wind up the Liverpool players. Won a penalty - and scored it.

