Player-by-player guide: What to expect from Miami Heat’s roster entering the 2022-23 season

Anthony Chiang
·8 min read

Just like that, the start of the 2022-23 NBA season is only days away.

The first game of the NBA season is Tuesday night and the Miami Heat opens its schedule on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena.

The Heat will begin the season with 14 players signed to standard contracts — one below the NBA limit in part to avoid crossing the luxury tax threshold. Among the group of 14 players, 13 are returning from last season’s season-ending roster that finished just one win short of reaching the NBA Finals.

The Heat’s two two-way contract spots are currently occupied by forward Jamal Cain and guard Dru Smith.

Here’s a closer look at the Heat’s 14-man roster entering opening night:

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts to a shot by teammate Tyler Herro during the third quarter of an NBA preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at FTX Arena in Miami on October 12, 2022.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts to a shot by teammate Tyler Herro during the third quarter of an NBA preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at FTX Arena in Miami on October 12, 2022.

BAM ADEBAYO, center: Within the organization, Adebayo has earned the nickname of “No Ceiling.” For the Heat to take a step forward despite returning much of last season’s roster, the 25-year-old Adebayo will again have to take another leap in his sixth NBA season. The Heat’s starting center is already considered one of the NBA’s top defenders, but continued growth on the offensive end will be expected as the team pushes for Adebayo to take on a bigger scoring role this season.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) directs teammates during the first quarter of an NBA preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at FTX Arena in Miami on October 12, 2022.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) directs teammates during the first quarter of an NBA preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at FTX Arena in Miami on October 12, 2022.

JIMMY BUTLER, wing: Already considered the Heat’s best player, he again proved last postseason that he’s elite. Butler is one of the few players in the league who is special enough to be the best player on a championship team. But the clock is ticking. Butler, who is an essential part of the Heat’s starting lineup, is now 33 years old and it’s fair to question how long he can produce at this high of a level.

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) defends in Round 1 Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs at the FTX Arena in Miami on April 26, 2022.
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) defends in Round 1 Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs at the FTX Arena in Miami on April 26, 2022.

DEWAYNE DEDMON, center: Since joining the Heat as a free agent late in the 2020-21 season, Dedmon has been used as the Heat’s backup center. Even as the 33-year-old veteran competes with the younger Omer Yurtseven to hold on to that role, it appears that Dedmon remains the front-runner to play as Adebayo’s backup to open the season after Yurtseven missed most of the preseason with an ankle injury.

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) during Miami Heat Media Day at FTX Arena in Miami on September 26, 2022.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) during Miami Heat Media Day at FTX Arena in Miami on September 26, 2022.

UDONIS HASLEM, forward: Entering his 20th and final season, Haslem will become just the third player in NBA history to spend an entire career lasting at least 20 seasons with one team. That list also includes Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant, and Haslem will be the only one to do it in his hometown. Haslem’s playing career will be celebrated this season, but he won’t play much at 42 years old as he has appeared in just 28 games since the start of the 2018-19 season. His value is felt off the court as a team leader.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game at FTX Arena in Miami on October 4, 2022.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game at FTX Arena in Miami on October 4, 2022.

TYLER HERRO, guard: The offseason featured plenty of trade speculation involving his name, but Herro enters his fourth NBA season with a sense of long-term security after signing a four-year extension with the Heat earlier this month that could be worth as much as $130 million. But with that big contract comes even bigger expectations, as Herro is expected to be promoted to a starting role after winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award last season. Herro, 22, is arguably the Heat’s most natural scorer and he’s aiming to make his first All-Star Game this season.

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) drives on center Bam Adebayo (13) during the Red, White &amp; Pink intrasquad scrimmage at FTX Arena in Miami on October 3, 2022.
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) drives on center Bam Adebayo (13) during the Red, White & Pink intrasquad scrimmage at FTX Arena in Miami on October 3, 2022.

HAYWOOD HIGHSMITH, forward: Despite only appearing in 24 regular-season games during his NBA career after going undrafted out of Wheeling University in 2018, there are some expectation for the 25-year-old Highsmith to contribute at some point this season following a strong showing at summer league. He fits the mold the Heat usually looks for in power forwards as a two-way player who can space the floor with three-point shooting while also serving as a versatile defender. At 6-7 and 215 pounds, Highsmith will represent much-needed depth at power forward if he proves to be a reliable option this season.

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Zylan Cheatham (45) during the second half of an NBA preseason game at FTX Arena in Downtown Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Zylan Cheatham (45) during the second half of an NBA preseason game at FTX Arena in Downtown Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

NIKOLA JOVIC, forward: The assumption entering training camp was that this would just be a developmental year for Jovic, who was selected with the No. 27 pick in this year’s draft out of Serbia. But the 19-year-old Jovic was a preseason revelation because of his intriguing combination of skill and size at 6-11 and 225 pounds. It would still be a little surprising if Jovic finds himself as a consistent member of the Heat’s rotation early on. But after what Jovic showed in the preseason, playing time at some point during his rookie season seems inevitable.

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) poses for a portrait during Miami Heat Media Day at FTX Arena in Miami on September 26, 2022.
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) poses for a portrait during Miami Heat Media Day at FTX Arena in Miami on September 26, 2022.

KYLE LOWRY, guard: Entering his second season with the Heat, Lowry is an important part of the Heat’s formula as the starting point guard. Lowry made the Heat better last regular season, taking some of the ball-handling and facilitating pressure off of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. But a strained hamstring derailed Lowry’s postseason, when the Heat needed the veteran the most. With Lowry turning 37 in the middle of this season, his best days are very likely behind him. But Lowry is still one of the Heat’s most important and best players. If he can stay healthy, he has already proven that he can lift Miami to a higher level.

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) poses for a portrait during Miami Heat Media Day at FTX Arena in Miami on September 26, 2022.
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) poses for a portrait during Miami Heat Media Day at FTX Arena in Miami on September 26, 2022.

CALEB MARTIN, wing: Fresh off his best NBA season, Martin signed the most lucrative contract of his career this past summer to stay with the Heat. Now after losing P.J. Tucker in free agency, it appears that the Heat will open the season with Martin as its starting power forward. While a bit undersized for the position at 6-5 and 205 pounds, the hope is Martin can make up for it with his combination of defensive versatility, improved outside shooting and elite athleticism.

Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo messes around with a basketball between portrait sessions, during the NBA basketball team’s Media Day in Miami, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo messes around with a basketball between portrait sessions, during the NBA basketball team’s Media Day in Miami, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

VICTOR OLADIPO, guard: As a Heat wild card, Oladipo could represent the internal improvement needed for the team take another step forward this season. The two-time All-Star is coming off of his first full healthy offseason since 2018 after undergoing two major knee surgeries in less than three years. But the Heat has made clear it will continue to take a cautious and patient approach with Oladipo, who has played in just 60 regular-season games over the last three seasons. Still, Oladipo is expected to open the season as part of the Heat’s rotation. He’s also one of the top candidates to take over as the leader of the bench unit, with Tyler Herro expected to be moved into the starting lineup.

Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy (27) in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.
Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy (27) in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.

DUNCAN ROBINSON, forward: After losing his spot in the starting lineup late in the regular season and then completely falling out of the rotation at one point during the Heat’s playoff run, Robinson is ready for the fresh start that a new season brings. While Robinson isn’t expected to open this season as a starter, he’s still a very realistic option to be used in a consistent role off the bench because of his elite three-point shooting. Robinson used this past offseason to become less one-dimensional, working on his ball-handling and defensive agility.

Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) drives the ball down the court against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA preseason game at FTX Arena on October 10, 2022.
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) drives the ball down the court against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA preseason game at FTX Arena on October 10, 2022.

MAX STRUS, forward: Despite playing as a starter throughout the Heat’s playoff run that ended in the Eastern Conference finals last season, Strus is expected to return to a bench role this season. Known for his ability to make threes, he also proved to be a solid defender and skilled enough to attack defenses off the dribble last season. Strus, 26, will still play important minutes for the Heat even if he returns to a reserve role, as expected.

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) handles the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game on Oct. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) handles the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game on Oct. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.

GABE VINCENT, guard: Last season was the best season of Vincent’s young NBA career. A product of the Heat’s developmental program, he has improved as a point guard who can be relied on to run the offense but can also play off the ball when needed. He can space the floor with his solid three-point stroke and has developed into a pesky perimeter defender. With Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Vincent Oladipo expected to be in the rotation, Vincent is the fourth guard in the mix for consistent minutes. Vincent will play off the bench unless there’s an injury to one of the Heat’s starting guards.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) low-fives center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena in Miami on October 4, 2022.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) low-fives center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena in Miami on October 4, 2022.

OMER YURTSEVEN, center: Even in his limited playing time last season, Yurtseven flashed elite rebounding skills and the potential to be an above average scorer at the position. As a 24-year-old with little NBA experience, Yurtseven is viewed as one of the Heat’s most intriguing developmental prospects. But with Adebayo locked into the starting center role, Yurtseven’s best path to consistent playing time is to beat out Dedmon for the backup center job. While the Heat experimented with a frontcourt pairing of Adebayo and Yurtseven in the preseason, the duo has not yet produced positive results together.

Latest Stories

  • Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dead at age 72

    STORY: Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died. He was 72. His career spanned more than four decades, including roles in the James Bond films, and starring in the 1990’s British TV series ‘Cracker’ as criminal psychologist Dr. Edward Fitzgerald. Born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, the actor changed his name as a homage to celebrated jazz musician John Coltrane. He played a string of key television roles before winning international fame, but perhaps none as big – or larger than life – as Hagrid. He spoke about the part in 2001, after the release of the first film. "Oh, it would have been sacrilegious, it would have been completely inappropriate to do anything other than the book. Really, because children are very particular and they would notice if you were to do anything wrong ... Jo Rowling, who wrote it, said I was the only man to play Hagrid." J.K. Rowling led the tributes on Twitter, calling Coltrane an "incredible talent," adding "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again.” Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her condolences, saying his role in the crime series "Cracker" was her favorite. Coltrane died in a Scottish hospital, according to reporting by Britain's PA Media. He is survived by his sister, two children, and their mother.

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al