Player paralyzed in college football game walks down aisle at his wedding

Chris Norton married Emily Summers on April 21 in Jupiter, Florida. (via People)

After fracturing two vertebrae in his neck playing football, Chris Norton wasn’t sure if he would ever be able to walk again.

Norton, who played football at Luther College fractured the C3 and C4 vertebrae while making a tackle in a game in 2010. He was told it was highly unlikely that he would ever be able to walk again and would likely spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

Norton, who met his wife in 2013, first set a goal of walking at his college graduation in 2015. With the help of his then-girlfriend Emily, he did just that. Then after proposing to her, walking down the aisle at their wedding became the next goal.

It was accomplished on Saturday.

“It was incredible to see how motivated he was,” Emily told People. “When he sets his mind to something, he does it. That’s why I fell in love with him.”

The couple, which has five foster children and lives in Florida, is the center of a proposed documentary from Fotolanthropy. A trailer from the documentary, which filmed their journey toward Chris walking at their wedding, is above.

After his injury, Norton started a foundation for people with spinal cord injuries and the foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. He’s become friends with former Florida Gators QB Tim Tebow, who gave the couple a shoutout on his Instagram page on Wednesday.





