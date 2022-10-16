Player omissions and missed flights: How the West Indies ended up in yet another fiasco

Tim Wigmore
·5 min read
Player omissions and missed flights: How the West Indies ended up in yet another fiasco - Ramon Espinosa/AP
For a sense of the quality of West Indies T20 cricket, glance at Wisden Cricket Monthly’s list of the best 20 men’s T20 players in the world today. Five of this rarefied group are from the West Indies, more than anywhere else.

One of the quintet, Jofra Archer, was lost to England after being dropped by West Indies Under-19s. Another, Sunil Narine, “seemed that he was not interested,” according to chief selector Desmond Haynes - even though Narine recently said “I'd still love to play for Windies.”

The third, Andre Russell, was omitted because, Haynes said, “we've just decided to move on”. The fourth, Shimron Hetmyer, was picked. Then, he missed his flight from Guyana to Australia. And then, when Cricket West Indies booked him on to a different flight from the Caribbean, Hetmyer missed it once again.

Understandably, Cricket West Indies chose not to book a third flight, instead summoning Shamrah Brooks as a replacement.

The fiasco doubles as an explanation for why the West Indies - the only team to have won the T20 World Cup twice and stylistically the greatest influence on how T20 is played today - now find themselves in Hobart. Over the next week, they will tussle with Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland for two berths in the Super 12 stage.

Shimron Hetmyer - Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters
The West Indies will still expect to advance to the main competition, but they have landed in the harder of the two first round groups.

Scotland, ostensibly the weakest team, toppled Bangladesh to make the Super 12s in UAE last year; Zimbabwe are much-improved and in Blessing Muzarabani have a fast bowler of real menace; Ireland have, in Paul Stirling and Josh Little, two regulars on the global franchise circuit, and memories of their 2-1 one-day international series victory in the Caribbean earlier this year.

The Tasmanian weather - which currently resembles Ireland and Scotland in October and is forecast to interfere with games - presents a further complication. It will be a fraught week for West Indies cricket.

How have West Indies ended up in this mess? Their litany of absentees are a microcosm of the problems that have bedevilled West Indies in T20 ever since Kieron Pollard turned down a central contract in 2010, setting him on the road to a pioneering freelance career.

Pollard was the first to recognise that the free market could reward West Indies players better for their talents than the national team - a calculation made easier by the regular turbulence in Caribbean cricket.

Such strife, of course, did not prevent the West Indies from twin T20 World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016. The second of those came when relations between players and administrators were at a particular nadir: in the immediate aftermath of the 2016 final, captain Darren Sammy said the players “felt disrespected” by the board.

Ironically, relations between players and the board are far better now. Yet, with T20 leagues proliferating like NFTs, the sums that players can make on the short-format circuit - even if they are the rung below the global elite - are greater than ever.

The upshot has been to leave the West Indies almost invariably deprived of their best players in bilateral matches. Ordinarily, these are not imbued with great consequence. But the West Indies’s results have been so underwhelming that they slipped below Bangladesh - who exploited home advantage to record series victories against Australia and New Zealand last year - in the rankings. And so Bangladesh, despite performing lamentably in the last T20 World Cup, pipped the West Indies to secure automatic qualification for the Super 12s this year.

Kieron Pollard retired as West Indies T20 captain last year as the squad undergoes a radical overhaul - Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Kieron Pollard retired as West Indies T20 captain last year as the squad undergoes a radical overhaul - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

In a sense, all golden generations sow the seeds of their own demise: by encouraging complacency among administrators, blocking opportunities for those who come next and, often, continuing to be picked for past deeds rather than present performance.

In the T20 World Cup last year, a 42-year-old Chris Gayle was picked in all five games. He averaged 9. The radical change in the team since is such that just three of this year’s 15-man squad played in last year’s World Cup.

The West Indies also remain hampered by deeper structural issues. While the Caribbean Premier League, which launched in 2013, ranks among the highest-quality leagues below the IPL, the concentration of talent - six teams, with only seven domestic players per team - can stunt the development of emerging players.

Pollard, who retired as West Indies T20 skipper this year, has suggested the creation of a regional T20 tournament below the CPL. This would ensure that players without overseas franchise deals are exposed to more high-quality T20.

The current West Indies system too often produces players who are both old and inexperienced. Remarkably, leg spinner Yannic Cariah, who is 30, was picked for the squad after only four T20s in his career; this year, he didn’t even have a CPL contract.

And yet all the questions about the reasons for the West Indies’s plight should not obscure that - even severely weakened - the side remain dangerous.

Nicholas Pooran and the returning Evin Lewis are both highly-coveted IPL batsmen; Rovman Powell is in the form of his life; Odean Smith is raw but is one of the biggest hitters in the world and capable of approaching 90mph. With Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein both improving, and left-arm quick Obed McCoy potent with the new ball, the bowling attack should be more incisive than last year. Then, it was hoped that the class of 2016 could produce a last dance.

Now, expectations are altogether more prosaic. For a notably younger side, making the main stage, and then winning a couple of games there, would have the feel of progress before the West Indies host the T20 World Cup in 2024.

