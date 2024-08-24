Player left out last night as Man Utd eye blockbuster deal – report

Player left out last night as Man Utd eye blockbuster deal – report

Manchester United are looking to add a midfielder before the transfer window closes on August 30.

They have been chasing a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, and reports suggest they are close to completing a move.

The Uruguayan was left out of the Parisians’ game against Montpellier last night as United explore a deal for the 23-year-old.

According to the Daily Mail, PSG are demanding more than £50 million for the midfielder who has a contract at the Parc des Princes until 2028.

But the Red Devils are reportedly trying to drive the price down closer to £40m.

A deal for Ugarte may ultimately depend on United selling a player before transfer deadline to help comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Erik ten Hag’s side are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho.

McTominay remained heavily linked with a move to Fulham who made two bids for the Scotland international. But the Cottagers have now completed a move for Burnley’s Sander Berge.

Napoli still retain an interest in the 27-year-old but United’s £30m valuation could be a big stumbling block.

Sancho has resolved his differences with manager Erik ten Hag but the former Borussia Dortmund star is still facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Juventus have reportedly a firm interest in the young winger but they are eyeing a loan deal for him.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, would prefer a permanent sale for Sancho or a loan deal with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2025.