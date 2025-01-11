'We played extremely well' - McAree on fine Crues win

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree said his side played "extremely well" in their stunning 5-1 victory against Crusaders at Seaview.

The Swifts produced a ruthless display to ease to victory with John McGovern and Tomas Galvin both netting twice and Brandon Bermingham getting on the scoresheet.

The win moves the Swifts up to second in the table and McAree was delighted with their clinical performance.

"It's been a long time since we have come to Seaview and got a win, we came here earlier in the season and we played extremely well but didn't get the three points," he told BBC Sport NI.

"I thought today, to a man, we were very good, we could be better but that is just the expectations I have."

McAree was particularly pleased with how his side managed the second half and went for more goals after leading 2-0 at half-time, netting soon after the restart.

"That second goal gives you the cushion, it was a great pass from Kealan [Dillon] and a good finish from John and it let me enjoy the game a bit more," McAree admitted.

After a sticky patch, the Swifts have now won back-to-back league games to move back up the table and McAree wants them to keep pushing as they look to secure a top six spot after a superb campaign to date.

"We're going in the right direction, we know there is still a lot of improvement, but we want to stay there now and see how long we can stay there for," he added.

"It's not a fluke that we are where we are, we haven't played three or four games, we've played 24 games and we've got good quality so as long as we show desire, we can stay there."