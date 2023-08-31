Playboi Carti postpones US leg of Antagonist Tour to 2024 a week before launch
Playboi Carti fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the rapper in the USA.
The Grammy-nominated rapper announced Thursday that the U.S. leg of his upcoming Antagonist Tour, originally scheduled to kick off Sept. 6 in Denver, will be postponed to 2024, according to a press release.
Instead, the tour – Carti's first headlining act since 2021 – will begin with its European leg in Dublin on Nov. 19. The tour will visit major cities such as London, Amsterdam, Milan, Berlin and Paris before wrapping in Copenhagen, Denmark, in December.
The rescheduled U.S. leg of the tour is set to commence in Salt Lake City in January. The "Whole Lotta Red" emcee will perform in various cities including Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles. The tour is scheduled to conclude with a show at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse on an undisclosed date.
The cause of the U.S. tour's postponement was not disclosed.
USA TODAY has reached out to Playboi Carti's representatives for comment.
Playboi Carti, born Jordan Carter, made a splash in the hip-hop scene with the release of the song “Magnolia,” taken from his self-titled debut mixtape in 2017. The album debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart and went on to amass nearly 6 billion streams.
The rapper released his debut album "Die Lit," featuring A-list collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert, in May 2018. The album has garnered nearly 7 billion global streams to date.
Playboi Carti's latest album, "Whole Lotta Red," was released in December 2020 and received 160 million global streams within its first week.
Playboi Carti has already hit the stage several times this year, headlining festivals such as Rolling Loud California and Miami, Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash and Wireless Festival.
Playboi Carti Antagonist Tour rescheduled dates
11/19/23 Dublin, IE 3Arena
11/21/23 Manchester, UK AO Arena
11/22/23 London, UK The O2
11/24/23 Brussels, BE Forest National
11/25/23 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
11/27/23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
11/29/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
11/30/23 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/2/23 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
12/4/23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
01/14/24 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
01/15/24 Denver, CO Ball Arena
01/17/24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
01/18/24 Austin, TX Moody Center
01/19/24 Houston, TX Toyota Center
01/23/24 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
01/24/24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
01/25/24 Orlando, FL Amway Center
01/27/24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
01/28/24 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
01/29/24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
01/31/24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
02/01/24 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
02/02/24 Boston, MA TD Garden
02/04/24 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/06/24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
02/07/24 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
02/08/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
02/12/24 Chicago, IL United Center
02/13/24 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
02/14/23 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
02/17/24 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
02/18/24 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
02/21/24 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
02/22/24 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
02/24/24 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
02/25/24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
02/28/24 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
02/29/24 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
TBC Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
TBC Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
