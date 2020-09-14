Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Final Phase of Post Pandemic Openings

Entire collection of award-winning resorts resume operations by December 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, announced today that their entire collection of all-inclusive resorts will be open by December 2020.



Since early Summer, Playa has been bringing resort operations back online after temporarily suspending operations earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent guests have been welcomed by Playa’s unmatched customer experience of all-inclusive luxury, the trust and assurance of legendary partners such as Hyatt and Hilton and leading safety measures as part of Playa SAFE STAY™.

Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Scheduled Reopenings:

Resorts Currently Open:

Hyatt Zilara Cancun

Hyatt Ziva Cancun

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall

Hilton Playa del Carmen

Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa

Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa

Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa

Panama Jack Resorts Cancun

Sanctuary Cap Cana

Secrets Capri Riviera Cancun*

Reopening in Late September:

Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos

Reopening in October:

Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta

Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen

Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana*

Dreams Puerto Aventuras*

Dreams Punta Cana*

Reopening in Mid-November:

Hilton La Romana

*Managed by a third party

“We have been pleased with the guest and associate feedback from each resort that has resumed normal operations and can now confirm the final phase of our reopening plan,” said Gregory Maliassas, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Playa Resorts Management. “We look forward to providing the very best experience with the highest levels of entertainment, luxury, service and safety for our guests.”

Playa Safe Stay™

In response to COVID-19, Playa has developed Playa Safe Stay™ with the help of trusted global hospitality brands and key sectors of the travel industry to create a safe and fun vacation environment for guests.

For more information on Playa Safe Stay™, please visit PlayaResorts.com/safe-stay-promise .

Playa is currently offering amazing savings and free 24-hour cancelation as part of The Great Escape Sale. For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts and these special offers, visit PlayaResorts.com .



About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

