How to play YouTube in the background on Android and iOS

YouTube is one of the most varied content platforms in the world, and it’s easy to find tutorials, TV shows, and even the latest music videos. But it’s not just about the watching — sometimes all you want to do is listen to YouTube in the background, busying yourself with something else on your phone. Closing the YouTube app will stop the video from playing, but there are a few simple workarounds that will allow you to listen to a video in the background. Better yet, there are ways to get a mini pop-up YouTube player while you browse elsewhere. This is our simple guide on how to play YouTube in the background, for both iOS and Android devices.

Looking for music on YouTube to listen to in the background? Perhaps you should take a look at our guide on how to download music from YouTube and listen on any device.

YouTube Premium (Android, iOS)

Red is dead — Premium is the future. It used to be that YouTube Red was YouTube’s official way of letting you close the app and keep listening, but that service has shuffled off in favor of YouTube Premium. Thankfully, there is not much of a difference between the two where our needs are concerned. It still gets rid of ads on desktop and mobile, opens access to exclusive videos, and allows for downloading of videos. But crucially for our purposes, it also allows you to continue listening after shutting off your phone’s screen or navigating to a different app.

