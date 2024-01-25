'To play at Wembley is always an honour' - Elliott

Harvey Elliott celebrates

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott says he is pleased to reach the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, but warns the showcase fixture against Chelsea is "not going to be easy".

"It is always a nice feeling to visit that iconic stadium and to be able to play in another final will be a nice experience," Elliott told BBC Radio Merseyside after the Reds saw off Fulham on Wednesday night, ""but we have other games that we need to focus on and making sure we are doing our preparation and making sure we aren't getting ahead of ourselves.

"To play at Wembley is always an honour. It's going to be another massive test for us. We know Chelsea are a great team full of really good players so it's not going to be easy. "

Elliott also praised Conor Bradley, 20, and Bobby Clark, 18, the latter making his first League Cup appearances for the club at Craven Cottage.

"They deserve to be playing," he declared. "They are unbelievable talents and people as well and we are just all happy for them and proud to see them play. To play the way that they did is a testament to them and they need to keep learning and proving to people they deserve to play.

"It is not going to be easy - it's a world-class team with unbelievable players - so they just need to keep pushing."