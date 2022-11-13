To play a 'tornado' in 'Yellowstone,' Kelly Reilly became as obsessive as her fans

Greg Braxton
·10 min read

Here's a tip for fans of the western-flavored drama "Yellowstone": If you spot Kelly Reilly at the airport or in a coffee shop, you don’t have to worry that she will confront you. She has no desire to ruin your day.

Nor do you have to congratulate her on her vicious verbal takedowns of business interests, ambitious developers and others vying for her father's massive Montana ranch so they can transform the picturesque landscape into a concrete-covered playground of vacation homes and resort attractions.

Because as the Paramount Network series, a bona fide blockbuster that has become arguably the most popular series on television, launches its highly anticipated fifth season Sunday, Reilly is finding out that her performance in "Yellowstone" is so convincing that many fans believe she is Beth Dutton, the ruthless daughter of Kevin Costner's John.

Armed with a volcanic personality and acid-tipped diatribes for anyone who oppose her and her father, Beth has high-stepped past the series' other colorful characters to become a singular force of nature: "You are the trailer, and I am the tornado" is just one of the trademark lines that has appeared on T-shirts celebrating Beth. But Reilly is very much not a Beth type.

"My life could not be more removed from the world of Beth, but people really do think I'm her," Reilly said during a Zoom interview from her home in London. "In a coffee shop, they'll say, 'Hi, Beth.' I've been acting since I was 17 years old, and I've never had a character that has been this strong in flavor and gotten such a passionate response. It's horrifying and exciting, depending on the day."

The British actor, whose previous projects have included the films "Flight" and "Sherlock Holmes" with Robert Downey Jr. credits the response to Beth to executive producer Taylor Sheridan, who co-created "Yellowstone" and is its principal writer.

"Taylor writes women with great love, but with great complexity," Reilly said. "They are unapologetic. Men are never written as strong male characters. They're just themselves. It was that attitude and energy that Taylor wrote in Beth and all of her toxic fabulousness. As an actor, it got my blood up. As a woman, it got me intrigued. There's a recklessness in her that I find exciting."

She added: "It was a quality that did not come easy for me. How do you play a woman like that and also get people on her side? If you just hate or disregard her, I have not done my job properly."

The two main men in Beth's life beside her father are her husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) — Dutton's main ranch hand, who she fiercely loves — and her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), who she openly despises. Beth has never forgiven Jamie for an incident when they were teens when he took her to get an abortion and, unbeknownst to her, arranged for her to be sterilized.

Beth continually reminds Jamie of her life's mission to punish and destroy him. Their toxic relationship was exposed in the first season when they violently brawled inside a barn.

Said Bentley: "Beth is extreme, and for Kelly it was quite a long distance to go because she's the opposite — sweet. She's gone further in this role than I think even she felt was possible. That fight scene was the moment where I saw that click, fully formed. It's one of the most fascinating things I've seen as an actor."

Both performers feel that a twisted kind of love is at the core of the dynamic between Beth and Jamie.

"Kelly and I agree that there has to be some desperate desire for connection,” Bentley said. “We've also seen it as something that they were striving to repair. It might be revealing itself to actually be that love is lost, that connection is gone, and the painful part is that they are realizing it through the fight."

He added: "To get there as an actor with another actor, to go as far as she has to go as Beth going after Jamie, we have to trust each other to a degree that goes beyond even friendship. We can let loose on each other, and Wes and Kelly are going to be OK at the end of the day. We just naturally had that from the beginning. We get along so well. That allows us to really dig into this hatred. And there is real hate."

During the interview, Reilly discussed the popularity of "Yellowstone," her relationship with her male co-stars and the difficulties her character will face this season.

When did you realize Beth had become such a breakout character?

Halfway into the second season, I started to feel there was more conversation about her. People dressed up as her on Halloween. That's when I started to realize that she had entered the zeitgeist. It's been fascinating to watch and — I'll be honest, as an actor — slightly intimidating and a little bit scary. I do try to keep it at arm's length, what people have to say about her. To some women, she's a hero. Others find her despicable. Neither side is right or wrong, and that's the sort of the joy of her.

I heard that when people recognize you, they want to high-five you or fight you.

They're more disappointed when they meet me. They expect me to have Taylor Sheridan verbiage and Beth's attitude. As soon as I stop playing her, I drop that attitude quite quick. Also, I'm British, so that's always a revelation to people. I actually think it's better if they don't know anything about me so I can fully inhabit and disappear and people can think she's real. In a weird way, I like that.

She is certainly a life force. Is it more challenging to play the raw Beth or the more vulnerable Beth?

They're the same character. But in different circumstances, who does she reveal? People talk about the angry woman, the sensitive woman, the emotional woman. I have all of those women in me. Beth is a force of nature, so with that comes an incredible amount of adrenaline. An energy rushes through my body and mind. It's like getting into a sports car or riding a thoroughbred. There is something more powerful than you, and you better hold on. I don't always agree with her. Some of the time, I do. Sometimes I wish I could have more of what she has.

The chemistry of this cast is so front and center. Kevin really seems like your father, and Beth adores him so much.

When I first read the script, the strongest thing that stood out was her devotion to her father. She's a warrior for him, and there's a righteousness to that. I find that really beautiful and tragic. It's not difficult with Kevin — he really is that patriarchal all-American. He is iconic in playing that figure. I adore my scenes with him.

We really have to talk about the toxic relationship between Beth and her brother Jamie. She has so much hostility toward him, but I wonder if that isn't mixed with love. Both of them were young when that pivotal breakdown in their relationship took place, and people make mistakes.

[Laughs] I wish you and I could sit down with Beth and tell her that. But she's not interested. It's such a deeply embedded wound. "Yellowstone" is this all-American TV show, but there are tragic Greek elements in it. She is blinded by her rage and her feeling that her brother betrayed her. He agreed to have something done to her that would affect the rest of her life, and she can't make peace with it. I'm longing for her to find forgiveness for herself and Jamie. But that is one relationship where there is deep hurt, and it does come out of love. If they didn't love each other, why would it matter so much? She would just brush him off like another dude at the bar. But it does matter. She does love him. She also hates him.

At the other end of the spectrum is this glowing romance between Beth and Rip. Again, there is such electricity between you and Cole Hauser, who plays him.

I had just turned 40 when I got the role of Beth. I think Cole is three or four years older than me. We have both been working for many, many years, and we were both aware of how fortunate we were and how rich the material was. Neither of us phone it in. We work really hard, and we both have a lot of fondness for each other as people. We're both happily married people and we're in a playing field of complete safety and respect. The writing of these two characters together is beautiful, and we're not going to mess that up.

You grew up in another country. How familiar were you with the genre of the western before you joined "Yellowstone?

It's certainly not in my DNA. I didn't think of it as entering into a genre. I just thought of it as entering into another character. Beth became my dominant responsibility and obsession. Now I live in Montana five months of the year. We film on an actual ranch. I ride horses every day. I'm friends with cowboys and cowgirls and ranchers. I have gone on a journey of understanding a culture and a way of life that I didn't before. That's been a real gift to me. It's really humbling and complex.

So without spoiling what's going to happen, what can you say about the theme of the show this season and Beth's story?

Beth inhabits a depth of furiousness this season. We've seen that in her before, but she's going even further. There's a hint of fear in it — will she be able to save the ranch or is it a foregone conclusion that will slip through our hands?

Also, Taylor has given Beth — I don't want to spoil it, but Beth gets on a horse this year and goes on a cattle ride with her father and brother and 50 or 60 cowboys. It's like this yearly pilgrimage to bring the cows home. Beth has never done it, but now she wants to go. Rip thinks she's crazy. There's something about seeing Beth, who is the daughter of a rancher and the wife of a cowboy, embrace a part of her soul that she's never had much time for.

Early on, someone pointed out a horse to her and she said, "I don't go near those f— things."

Exactly. She's terrified of horses. A riding accident caused her mother's death. I just wanted Beth to go deeper in her own soul, and you see a little glimmer of that. There's also a tremendous amount of moments this season where she is a furious woman. That's probably the most challenging aspect of her — her violence. Taylor does not shy away from it. And neither do I.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Starting pitchers

    The Blue Jays have a couple holes to fill in their starting rotation. These players would do the trick.

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4

    HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he mad

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

    With less than two weeks until kickoff at the FIFA World Cup, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on its preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team has only ever qualified once before — back in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are now gearing up to cheer for the national squad as they head into the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to the cup, and who might eventually win, CBC News has prepared a

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. The names of the 26 men who will represent Canada at its first FIFA World Cup since 1986 were unveiled Sunday, with Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David headlining the roster for Qatar later this month. Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin are among the other key players. Roster Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade - Serbi

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic