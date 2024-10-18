Play suspended at BMW Ladies Championship, where Hannah Green leads and Lydia Ko lurks

PAJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 18: The play has been suspended due to bad weather on the 6th green during the second round of the BMW Ladies Championship 2024 at Seowon Hills Country Club on October 18, 2024 in Paju, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Australia's Hannah Green holds a two-shot lead at the BMW Ladies Championship after play was suspended at 1:05 p.m. local time on Friday in South Korea due to unplayable conditions.

Rain throughout the day at Seowon Valley Country Club led to standing water on the greens. Play will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. local time with no re-pairing. The third round is slated to begin at 9:48 a.m.

Green was 4 under through nine holes when play was halted. She's two shots ahead of South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai, who is playing in the same group along with Jenny Shin, one of four players at 8 under. Former BMW champion Lydia Ko joins Shin in a share of third alongside Hye-Jin Choi and Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

No one in the field of 78 finished the second round, though several groups were on their final hole.

A two-time winner on tour this season, Green took five weeks off following the FM Championship and went back home to Australia. Green, who returned to the tour last week in China, said on Thursday that she didn't get to play as much as she would've liked in Perth. She tied for 47th at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

"The weather actually wasn't as great as I was hoping it would be back at home," she said, "but obviously sometimes life just gets really busy, and it actually was a busier trip than I thought.

"I did kind of know that it was going to be a little bit probably tougher last week, and I actually decided yesterday to not play a practice round and just do some good practice because I felt like I also wasn't able to do that last week in China. I think that paid off today."

Ko hasn't finished outside the top 10 in her last six starts worldwide, including three victories. The 2022 BMW winner was bogey-free through 13 holes with three birdies when play was suspended. The LPGA's most recent Hall of Fame inductee began the week by hosting a dinner for LPGA players and staff.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Play suspended at BMW Ladies Championship, where Hannah Green leads and Lydia Ko lurks