How to play a strong brow game

We’ve seen flirtations with (purposely) thin brows, bleached brows (not for the fainthearted) and coloured brows (an acquired taste) but nothing beats a thick, bushy brow. Robust, well-shaped hair above your eyes signals health and that thing most people seek: youthfulness. Sadly, most people don’t have that holy grail of brows – either because they never had it to begin with or experimented far too much with tweezers. Thank goodness for brow gels, serums and oils. It’s a great way to fake it.

1. Eyeko Fluffy Brow Volumising Fibre Gel £18, lookfantastic.com

2. Merit Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade £26, meritbeauty.com

3. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Extreme Hold Laminated-Look Sculpting Wax £19.99, sephora.com

4. Mauli Grow Strong Brow Oil £35, maulirituals.com

5. Makeup by Mario Master Hold Brow Gel £23, feelunique.com

I can’t do without… A refreshing serum for hydrating skin

Every so often a US brand drops in the UK that gets everyone talking. Right now, it’s Kosas. Founded by California-based Sheena Zadeh-Daly, it is a predominantly colour cosmetics brand with a focus on products to improve skin. Everything – concealer, foundation, eyeliners, eyeshadows – is chock-full of active skincare ingredients. It’s an innovative ethos that stands out in the din of same old beauty brands. Which is why there is so much hype around it. The hype, certainly based on this serum alone, is not without merit. I have been cynical about makeup brands that release skincare products – my fundamental reservation being they had no skin in the game (pun very much intended). Things have moved on significantly; many brands originally known for creating makeup now also produce great skincare products. This serum however, one that not only promises ‘juicy skin’ but comes in a clever spray form, is exceptional. Think of it as a cross between a liquid moisturiser and a well-formulated face mist. The ingredients include skin-plumping peptides and collagen along with hyaluronic acid for intense hydration. It does everything it says on the tin: plumper ‘juicier’, healthier-looking, super-hydrated skin. It’s perfect for spring – it’s light yet deeply hydrating – but to be honest, I’ll be using it long after the season has passed. Kosas Plump & Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum, £40, spacenk.com

On my radar… Show some love to your scalp, face and lips

Crowning touch Boost hair care with this excellent scalp-massaging brush. It gets rid of dead skin cells, improves circulation – to promote healthy hair growth – and feels amazing. Van Clarke, The Scalp Brush, £15, van clarke.com

Smooth operator This potent line-smoothing and pore-refining serum was created with one of Korea’s foremost skincare doctors. Five years in the making, it’s definitely worth the wait. Westman Atelier Skin Activator, £138, net-a-porter.com

Lip service Fancy a ceramides and hyaluronic acid lip treatment that nourishes and hydrates your lips better than a lip balm and makes your lipstick go on like a dream? Ta-da. Typology Lip Mask, £21.50, uk.typology.com

