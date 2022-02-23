FLYPLAY HF





PLAY to Orlando

PLAY airlines has launched its ticket sales to Orlando, Florida in the U.S. PLAY´s first flight to Orlando will be September 30. PLAY will operate flights to Orlando International Airport three times a week, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from Orlando International Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Orlando will be PLAY´s fourth destination in the U.S. The other three destinations are Boston, Baltimore/Washington DC and New York, all starting in Spring/Summer 2022.

PLAY will be adding Airbus A321neo Long Range (LR) aircraft to its fleet, making it possible to operate flights to Orlando. PLAY uses the standard model of the Airbus A321neo, but the Airbus A321neo LR is the same aircraft with more fuel capacity and, therefore, capable of flying further than PLAY’s existing Airbus A321s.

“With the Airbus A321neo LR, we can reach markets that were not open to PLAY before. We use the newest generation of A320/1neo from Airbus, which is the most sought-after aircraft in the world today because of its benefits and the Long Range-version is a welcome addition,” says Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY.

“I am convinced that our arrival in Orlando will shake up the Iceland - Florida-market. After studying our competitors’ prices on flights to and from Orlando, we are confident we can offer much lower prices on this popular route, which benefits a huge market. That includes the many Icelanders who travel to Florida as well as everyone traveling between Florida and Europe. PLAY is a real low-budget airline that aims to offer the lowest prices. With our operations on this popular route, many more will be able to fly to Florida and experience this wonderful area.”

The city of Orlando, centrally located in the state of Florida, is a destination characterized by adventure, entertainment, fairytales and endless fun in a sunny setting of a modern and happening city. Orlando has more theme parks and attractions than any other destination in the world, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and Legoland Florida. Florida has a tropical climate, an immense shoreline and incredibly diverse wildlife, making it the perfect destination for any outdoor activity and recreation.

Story continues

From Orlando International Airport, travelers can soon travel around Florida with the Brightline high-speed rail. The expansion of the Brightline rail is well underway, and the route from Orlando International to Miami is expected to open in early 2023.







