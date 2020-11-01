Can I play golf during the one month lockdown and will golf courses be closed?

Boris Johnson introduced a number of new measures on Saturday to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Despite more stringent orders from the Prime Minister, daily exercises will be permitted.

People will be allowed to leave the house for exercise individually, with people from their household or with one person from another household.

The move had led to confusion over whether golf was included, with many continuing to play the sport amid the outbreak while still practicing social distancing.

Following the announcement on October 31, England Golf has said that it is working with the government to ‘establish the exact restrictions on golf clubs’.

Jerry Tomlinson, CEO of England Golf said in a statement: "England Golf is working with the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf to study the detail, and to establish the exact restrictions on golf clubs and their facilities as the information becomes available.

Read more: What are the new lockdown rules from Thursday?

"We will communicate definitive guidance once received from government.

“Please continue to consult our social media channels and the England Golf website for all updates via our dedicated coronavirus news pages. This includes our FAQs document which will be reviewed and refreshed at the earliest opportunity.”

Scottish Golf remains in ‘Phase 3’ for now, according to their last issued guidance on Friday. In phase 3, some golf is allowed under social-distancing and government health guidelines. The statement reads:

"From Monday 2nd November, the Scottish Government’s COVID protection levels by local area will come into force. Scottish Golf would like to clarify that all on-course golf activity can continue across Scotland under our current Phase 3 Guidance for Golf Clubs and Golfers.

"Hospitality and clubhouse restrictions will be dependent on your local area and whilst we don’t anticipate any additional impact for golf we are awaiting confirmation from our partners at sportscotland and The Scottish Government which we will share with clubs as soon as is possible.