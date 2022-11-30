This is what I play football for – Marcus Rashford revels in starring role

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read

Marcus Rashford revelled in creating two of “the biggest moments, the best moments” in England’s World Cup victory over Wales as his brace secured a last-16 showdown with Senegal – and now he is hungry for more.

Rashford hit a stupendous free-kick and ended a mazy run by finishing through back-up goalkeeper Danny Ward’s legs after Phil Foden had doubled England’s lead in what proved to be a 3-0 stroll against their British rivals in Al Rayyan.

The forward told BBC One: “Moments like this, this is what I play football for. The biggest moments, the best moments.

“I’m really happy today, I’m happy that we’re going through to the next round.

“Hopefully we can build on this performance because I have massive ambitions for this team and I think we can play even better than we showed today.

“It’s obviously a great feeling.

“We were a little bit disappointed as a team after the last game against the USA (Friday’s goalless draw).

“I thought we could have played a lot better and the only way to bounce back from that is to have a good performance in your next game and I think we did that.

“First half, we defended brilliantly, we didn’t really give them any opportunities.

Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward fails to stop England’s Marcus Rashford scoring
Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward fails to stop England’s Marcus Rashford scoring (Nick Potts/PA)

“And it was just about us killing the game off and taking the chances when they came.”

On his free-kick opener, Rashford added: “I fancied one in the first half but the one in the second half was in a better position.

“And from there, it’s just about being calm and trying to execute what you practice in training.

“They don’t go in often but I’m pleased that it went in today.”

Marcus Rashford is congratulated by manager Gareth Southgate
Marcus Rashford is congratulated by manager Gareth Southgate (Adam Davy/PA).

Speaking about Rashford, Southgate told BBC One: “It’s great for him. He’s trained really well, I have to say.

“He’s really been impressive since he came back in with us. He could have had a hat-trick really, the chance in the first half, the one at the near post in the second.

“The free-kick, that is what he’s capable of, it’s an incredible strike really.”

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd