How to play FIFA 22 for free with PlayStation Plus

FIFA 22 will be free to download with PlayStation Plus in May 2022. (FIFA 22/EA Sports)

FIFA 22 will be free to play with PlayStation Plus from May 3 as part of the console’s monthly free game promotion.

Gamers subscribed to PlayStation Plus, which ranges in price from £49.99 to £99.99 a year, can access a selection of free games each month, at no extra cost.

The games typically apply to PS5 and PS4 players, with the occasional PlayStation VR game up for grabs, too.

But how can you play games like FIFA 22 on PlayStation for free?

How to play FIFA 22 for free on PlayStation Plus

To play FIFA 22 for free on PlayStation, you will need a PS Plus membership.

Choose from Essential (1 month £6.99/ 3 months £19.99 / 12 months £49.99), Extra (1 month £10.99/ 3 months £31.99 / 12 months £83.99), or Premium (1 month £13.49/ 3 months £39.99 / 12 months £99.99), which each come with a range of benefits.

Once you’ve signed up for a subscription, log in, and head to the PS store. Whenthe game is released, you will be able to download FIFA 22 for free.

PlayStation Plus May games

FIFA 22

Tribes of Midgard

Curse of the Dead Gods

FIFA 22

FIFA 22 (£59.99) lets players create their dream squad in Ultimate Team, and create their own club in Career Mode and enjoy local or online multiplayer mode.

FIFA 22 announced on May 2 that it would soon be testing cross-play functionality in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions of EA SPORTS FIFA 22.

If you already own FIFA 22 on PlayStation, this month you can get the FIFA 22 FUT pack for free, which includes 11 players rated 82 and above.

FIFA 22 has a “Strong” rating on OpenCritic with a Top Critic average score of 78, and 67% of critics recommend the game.

Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard (£15.99) is a blend between a survival game and an action role playing game, set in the universe of North mythology.

Tribes of Midgard has a “Strong” rating on OpenCritic with a Top Critic average score of 75, and 47% of critics recommend the game.

Curse of the Dead Gods

Curse of the Dead Gods (£15.99) is a skill-based, single player, roguelike game in which players will explore a cursed temple, labyrinth of bottomless pits, complete with deadly traps and monsters.

Curse of the Dead Gods has a “Strong” rating on OpenCritic with a Top Critic average score of 81, and 88% of critics recommend the game.

When do the PS Plus games come out?

PlayStation Plus’ free games for May will be released on Tuesday, May 3, and will be available to download until Monday, June 6. Based on previous releases, the PS Plus games could be available to play from around 3pm-5pm UK time.

PS Plus April Games

Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Slay the Spire were free with PS Plus until May 2.