Play ball: South Carolina baseball sets 2023 game schedule
The South Carolina baseball team released its full 2023 schedule on Tuesday.
Highlights include the annual three-game rivalry series on March 3-5, which includes games at Clemson, in Columbia and a neutral-site game in Greenville. The Gamecocks will also face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels on April 4 in a neutral-site game in Charlotte.
Mark Kingston’s Gamecocks will spend the entire month of February playing at home at Founders Park, opening the season Feb. 17-18 against UMass Lowell and continuing with midweek games against Winthrop and Queens and a home series against Penn.
USC’s SEC schedule, which was previously released, will open March 17 with a three-game series at Georgia.
Gamecocks 2023 baseball schedule
Feb. 17-18: vs. UMass Lowell
Feb. 21: vs. Winthrop
Feb. 22: vs. Queens
Feb. 24-26: vs. Penn
Feb. 28: vs. North Carolina A&T
March 3-5: vs. Clemson
March 7: vs. The Citadel
March 8: at USC Upstate
March 10-12: vs. Bethune-Cookman
March 14: vs. Presbyterian
March 17-19: at Georgia
March 21: at Charlotte
March 24-26: vs. Missouri
March 28: at The Citadel
March 30-April 1: at Mississippi State
April 4: vs. North Carolina (Charlotte)
April 6-8: vs. LSU
April 11: USC Upstate
April 14-16: at Vanderbilt
April 18: Charleston Southern
April 20-22: vs. Florida
April 28-30: vs. Auburn
May 3: at Winthrop
May 5-7: at Kentucky
May 9: vs. North Florida
May 12-14: at Arkansas
May 16: vs. Charlotte
May 18-20: vs. Tennessee