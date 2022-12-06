Play ball: South Carolina baseball sets 2023 game schedule

The South Carolina baseball team released its full 2023 schedule on Tuesday.

Highlights include the annual three-game rivalry series on March 3-5, which includes games at Clemson, in Columbia and a neutral-site game in Greenville. The Gamecocks will also face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels on April 4 in a neutral-site game in Charlotte.

Mark Kingston’s Gamecocks will spend the entire month of February playing at home at Founders Park, opening the season Feb. 17-18 against UMass Lowell and continuing with midweek games against Winthrop and Queens and a home series against Penn.

USC’s SEC schedule, which was previously released, will open March 17 with a three-game series at Georgia.

Gamecocks 2023 baseball schedule

Feb. 17-18: vs. UMass Lowell

Feb. 21: vs. Winthrop

Feb. 22: vs. Queens

Feb. 24-26: vs. Penn

Feb. 28: vs. North Carolina A&T

March 3-5: vs. Clemson

March 7: vs. The Citadel

March 8: at USC Upstate

March 10-12: vs. Bethune-Cookman

March 14: vs. Presbyterian

March 17-19: at Georgia

March 21: at Charlotte

March 24-26: vs. Missouri

March 28: at The Citadel

March 30-April 1: at Mississippi State

April 4: vs. North Carolina (Charlotte)

April 6-8: vs. LSU

April 11: USC Upstate

April 14-16: at Vanderbilt

April 18: Charleston Southern

April 20-22: vs. Florida

April 28-30: vs. Auburn

May 3: at Winthrop

May 5-7: at Kentucky

May 9: vs. North Florida

May 12-14: at Arkansas

May 16: vs. Charlotte

May 18-20: vs. Tennessee