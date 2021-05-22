Friday’s SC high school baseball statewide playoff scores, postseason schedule
The SC High School baseball playoffs have started. Here is a look at updated statewide schedule. The winners of the district round will meet in a best-of-three upper/lower state championships on May 24. The state championships begin June 1.
Class 5A
Upper State
Friday
Boiling Springs 8, Hillcrest 5
District 2
Friday
JL Mann 15, Dorman 11
Lower State
Friday
Berkeley 6, Dutch Fork 5
Berkeley 11, Dutch Fork 7
District 4
Friday
Summerville 10, Wando 7
Lower State Championship
Monday
Berkeley at Summerville
Wednesday
Summerville at Berkeley
Friday
Summerville vs. Berkeley, if necessary at neutral site
Class 4A
Upper State
District 1
Friday
Lugoff-Elgin 3, Laurens 0
Lugoff-Elgin 4, Laurens 0
District 2
Friday
AC Flora 6, York 2
Upper State Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Lugoff-Elgin at AC Flora, 7 p.m.
Friday
AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin, if necessary at a neutral site
Lower State
District 3
Friday
Airport 2, James Island 0
James Island 8, Airport 0
District 4
Friday
Beaufort 2, May River 0
Beaufort 10, May River 0
Lower State Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
Beaufort at James Island
Wednesday
James Island at Beaufort
Friday
James Island vs. Beaufort, if necessary at neutral site
Class 3A
Upper State
District 1
Friday
Powdersville, 6, Mid-Carolina 2
District 2
Friday
Blue Ridge 5, West-Oak 3
West-Oak 4. Blue Ridge 1
Upper State Championship
Best-of-3 series
Monday
West-Oak at Powdersville
Wednesday
Powdersville at West-Oak
Friday
West-Oak vs Powdersville, if necessary at a neutral site
Lower State
District 3
Friday
Gilbert 12, Aynor 5
District 4
Friday
Strom Thurmond 3, Georgetown 0
Lower State Championship
Best-of-3 Series
Monday
Strom Thurmond at Gilbert, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Gilbert at Strom Thurmond
Friday
Gilbert vs. Strom Thurmond, if necessary at neutral site
Class 2A
Upper State
District 1
Thursday
Crescent, Christ Church 1
Tuesday
Crescent at Landrum, 5 p.m.
District 2
Thursday
Legion Collegiate 6, Abbeville 3
Friday
Legion Collegiate 4 Gray Collegiate 3
Saturday
Abbeville at Chesnee
Lower State
District 3
Thursday
Andrew Jackson 12, Marion 2
Friday
Andrew Jackson 14, Barnwell 3
Woodland at Marion
District 4
Thursday
Latta 6, Buford 5
Saturday
Latta at Phillip Simmons
Buford at Edisto
Class A
Upper State
District 1
Friday
Southside Christian 17, Ridge Spring Monetta 2
Southside Christian 11, Ridge Spring Monetta 1
District 2
Friday
Dixie 6, Whitmire 5
Whitmire 2, Dixie 1
Upper State Championship
Best-of-3
Monday
Whitmire at Southside Christian
Wednesday
Southside Christian at Whimire
Friday
Whitmire vs. Southside Christian, if necessary, at neutral site
Lower State
District 3
Friday
Green Sea Floyds 11, East Clarendon 1
Green Sea Floyds 5, East Clarendon 4
District 4
Friday
Lake View 6, Bamberg Ehrhardt 4
Lower State Championship
Best-of-3 series
Monday
Wednesday
Friday