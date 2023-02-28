Play ball! No. 7 Myers Park rolls East Mecklenburg in Monday’s opener.

In the opening game of baseball season for both Myers Park and East Mecklenburg, the Mustangs jumped out to a big early lead and cruised to a 13-2 win.

Myers Park is ranked No. 7 in The Charlotte Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 baseball poll.

“We just wanted to get out of the gates strong,” Mustangs coach Erik Foor said. “It was a monotonous fall. Our kids were just anxious to get back out here and play for each other.”

The Mustangs finished last season with a 22-5 record and fell to T.C. Roberson in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Getting off to a good start to this season was important, Foor said.

“I think it is good in the moment,” Foor said. “Now we have to turn the page and prepare for what we have coming up. It was a good team win and I thought everyone did a few good things right, but obviously we have a lot to work on.”

The Mustangs’ starting pitcher, William Greenway, got off to a slow start in the bottom of the first inning when he gave up two runs. After a quick meeting at the mound with Foor, Greenway got things going in the right direction.

“I really just had to settle in,” Greenway said. “I had some first-inning jitters. The second inning was better and the third was even better.”

Foor’s message to Greenway was simple.

“Just get the first inning jitters out of the way,” the coach said. “Just settle in and get back to who you are.”

Greenway did not allow another run before he left the game after four innings. As the team looks ahead, there is plenty to work on but the team will celebrate what they did well while at the same time fine tuning the things that could have gone better.

“We just have to keep playing,” Foor said. “At this point that is what we have to do. We have to get the reps in, and we have to get the game reps in.”

Greenway felt that a big win like this would serve as a big momentum booster after a long offseason. It also provides step toward the Mustangs’ season goals.

“The team energy was up,” Greenway said. “We have been preaching it all offseason — to just keep our heads down. We know our goals.”

THREE WHO MADE A DIFFERENCE

William Greenway, Myers Park: The Mustangs’ starting pitcher was strong after the first inning, when Foor came out to settle him down. He retired batter after batter and didn’t allow another run in the remaining three innings.

Myers Park infield: There were not many ground balls that found their way to the grass after the first inning. Not only did Greenway lead the way, but the infield turned up its defense and was able to get a lot of outs.

Ryan Hawkins, East Meck: Hawkins was a perfect 3-for-3 on the night in the batter’s box. His hit in the bottom of the first inning set the Eagles up with runners on second and third base.

WHAT’S NEXT

On March 3, Myers Park will face the Lake Norman Wildcats. East Meck next plays Tuesday against the Berry Cardinals.

SCORING SUMMARY

MP: 3 3 3 0 4 — 13

EM: 2 0 0 0 0 — 2

WP: William Greenway (4.0 IP, 3K, 1BB)

LP: James Rantala (3.0 IP, 1K, 2BB)

