How to play 'NBA 2K19' and 'NBA Live 19' early

This is shaping up to be a great year for fans of basketball video games, as "NBA 2K19" continues to capitalize on the series' advanced gameplay, impressive depth and variety of its modes, while "NBA Live 19" acts as a viable alternative because of its career mode and more accommodating nature.

While both games don't release until Sept. 7, there are opportunities available now to play them early.

"NBA 2K19" has The Prelude, which is free on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Acting as a demo of sorts, The Prelude delivers the ability to play an early portion of the game's MyCareer story mode along with a scrimmage tutorial. This year, it stars the likes of Anthony Mackie and involves trips to China and the G League before reaching the NBA.

NBA Live 19

There is also a free demo for "NBA Live 19" out on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The demo has early stages of the career mode known as The ONE, standard five-on-five games between the Warriors and Celtics and the Sparks and Lynx, custom court creation and a number of practice drills.

For those who'd rather play the full game, however, a 10-hour trial for "NBA Live 19" is available through the EA Access subscription service on Xbox One. EA Access is arguably the best value in all of gaming and includes early trials for all Electronic Arts published games, 10 percent off any digital purchases and a vault of free games that includes nearly the entire back catalog on the console. It costs $30 for a yearlong subscription or $5 on a monthly basis.

