Play abandoned at Old Trafford with Australia five down going into crucial final day

Joe Root found the edge of Marnus Labuschagne - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Marnus Labuschagne scored his 11th test century to frustrate England before falling on 111 as Australia reached 214-5 at tea on the rain-affected fourth day of the fourth Ashes test in Manchester on Saturday.

After the start of play was delayed due to wet weather, Australia resumed on 113-4, needing 162 runs to make England bat again, with number three Labuschagne on 44 and Mitch Marsh on one.

Sensing opportunity, England began aggressively as they looked to take quick wickets, with Mark Wood leading the attack after his vicious spell on Friday decimated most of Australia’s top order.

Marnus Labuschagne reached his 11th Test hundred, but just his second away from home - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

Labuschagne and Marsh did well to soak up the early pressure, stealing singles and finding the occasional boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking as dark clouds continued to gather over the Old Trafford stadium.

Umpires then ruled that it was too murky for pacer Wood to bowl, forcing England captain Ben Stokes to bring in spinner Moeen Ali and part-timer Joe Root.

The change initially played into Australia’s hands, with Labuschagne hitting Root for two sixes and two fours to bring up his first century in England, but a rare lapse in concentration led to the batter nicking a Root delivery through to Jonny Bairstow just before tea.

England got the key wicket of Labuschagne not long before tea and the rain returned - Reuters/Lee Smith

The rain returned soon after the players left the field, with the weather forecast for the rest of the day looking bleak and Britain’s Met Office predicting high chances of precipitation throughout the day.

Australia lead the series 2-1, with the final test of the five-match series to be played at the Oval in London next week. Reuters

England vs Australia fourth Test, day four: as it happened...

06:59 PM BST

'England need dry weather and good light to maximise the new ball'

06:28 PM BST

Stumps

Unsurprisingly, that is it for the day. Just the 30 overs of cricket today and England got just the one wicket in the form of centurion Marnus Labuschagne. That crucial wicket came on the stroke of tea and sadly the players did not get back on after tea. Australia are 61 runs behind and England will be hoping to get as much cricket as possible tomorrow. However, the question remains, how much play there will be?

That’s stumps. We will return tomorrow for a possible 98 overs. Don’t forget your mack.

06:23 PM BST

Are we going to get back on?

It’s brightening up a little bit here, but surely too late. We need to be on by seven and it’s rained a lot. Indeed it is still raining...

06:23 PM BST

Michael Vaughan on BBC Test Match Special

“England didn’t get the movement they would have hoped for today. I’d quite like to know what is happening with Chris Woakes. Will Mark Wood’s body make it to The Oval? Stuart Broad has already played in four Tests can he do another one? Jimmy Anderson, we have to be honest, hasn’t been his best throughout this series.”

05:57 PM BST

Time running out

The players have to be back out there at 19:00 BST at the latest, which is looking less and less likely as conditions are not improving.

05:54 PM BST

Tomorrow's forecast?

With more play today unlikely, all eyes will turn to tomorrow. Will England get the opportunity to get more overs to try and win and level the series? The weather in the morning looks bleak but from mid-afternoon there looks like there could be sizeable window to get some cricket in. At the very least England will be hoping they can get a couple of hours in.

05:48 PM BST

The gloomy picture at Old Trafford

Unfortunately, this picture sums up where we are at. Prospects of more play are getting bleaker by the minute.

The covers are on at Old Trafford as the rain falls again - PA/Nick Potts

05:31 PM BST

Crowd still bouyant

The England cricket team really do have incredible fans, don’t they!

05:22 PM BST

Rain, rain, go away

Rob reported that the covers were coming on as the rain had returned. Sadly though it has got heavier and further play looks very unlikely. Umbrellas up everywhere which is never a good sign. It is gloomy and wet, a pretty horrible combination for the sport of cricket. We hope and pray for more cricket but that might fall on deaf ears.

05:13 PM BST

It's raining, I hate to report

On come the covers with the players still seven minutes from returning.

Joe Root has four big wickets in this series. None bigger than that one. We are in for a chunky delay again now I reckon. There’s proper rain falling, and the covers are on. Very dark, too.

Joe Root (left) has taken some crucial wicket in this Ashes series - PA/Martin Rickett

05:07 PM BST

Moeen and Root to play an important role

Not quite Jim Laker and Tony Lock, who took 20 wickets between them at Old Trafford in the Ashes Test of 1956 (and Lock was SLA). But Moeen Ali and Joe Root have tested Australia with their offbreaks, worth knowing if there is play in bad light tomorrow. And Jim would be pleased with Joe’s armball.

05:03 PM BST

TEA: AUS 214/5

A loud appeal for a catch at slip. Root is convinced that Green got an inside edge and Stokes reviews. There was no edge and Green was outside the line so not out and England lose a review. That was the final ball of the session and tea. The huge wicket of centurion Labuschagne just before tea could be crucial as Australia still trail by 61 runs with five wickets left. The question is though will we get back on this evening?

England think they have caught Cameron Green caught but it was not out - Getty Images/Stu Forster

04:58 PM BST

OVER 70: AUS 214/5 (Green 3 Marsh 31)

Australia still trail by 61 runs with five wickets left and the pressure has ramped up now with the wicket of Labuschagne. Australia looked comfortable before the wicket but you can feel the tension now.

Root is mixing things up to keep the batsmen honest. Back-to-back maiden overs for England and there is probably just one more over before tea. It seems ludicrous having waited so long to get out there and with rain coming that we are going to go off in a few minutes and it could start raining during the break.

04:55 PM BST

OVER 69: AUS 214/5 (Green 3 Marsh 31)

How is Green going to play the spin? He has not always looked particularly comfortable against spin in this series. Moeen comes close to snaring Green as the tall Australian all-rounder prods forward. The ball straightens but does not find the edge.

Maiden over from Moeen. That was much better from him. If he can bowl like that consistently he will pick up wickets, that is for sure.

04:52 PM BST

OVER 68: AUS 214/5 (Green 3 Marsh 31)

Green gets off the mark with a three into the offside. Root then creates another half chance as Marsh prods forward. Brook, fielding at short-leg, gets a hand to but he cannot hold on. Great effort though as it was a very difficult chance. That could be a crucial over in the context of this game and series with the wicket of Labuschagne.

04:50 PM BST

Wicket

Labuschagne b Root c Bairstow 111 There is the breakthrough that England were desperate for. Ignore me, England now look threatening and they have the big wicket of Labuschagne. There is a massive appeal for caught behind off Root as Labuschagne went to cut. Initially, he was given not out but England’s review is successful and the centurion has to depart. Bairstow just about held onto the catch at the second attempt. Will this spark a collapse? All England fans will be hoping so. FOW 211/5

04:47 PM BST

OVER 67: AUS 211/4 (Labuschagne 111 Marsh 31)

A tidy over from Moeen but England are not looking overly threatening here. They cannot bowl the quick bowlers so the spinners will have to do the job here.

04:44 PM BST

OVER 66: AUS 210/4 (Labuschagne 110 Marsh 31)

This partnership has now reached a hundred and is looking ominous. How much more play will we get today with the rain coming? Tea is around 20 minutes away.

One run from the over but the last ball did turn significantly which will give England hope and confidence.

04:40 PM BST

OVER 65: AUS 209/4 (Labuschagne 109 Marsh 31)

England are having to use spin at both ends as the umpires have told Ben Stokes that he cannot bowl the quicks. It has gone a little bit flat out there. England need some inspiration from somewhere. Three of the latest Moeen over. Marsh seems content to not play in his usual aggressive way, instead just carefully nurdling.

04:37 PM BST

OVER 64: AUS 206/4 (Labuschagne 108 Marsh 29)

Both Labuschagne and Marsh are knocking around singles and twos fairly easily at the moment. Australia have brought up the 200. However off the fifth ball of the over Root enduces an outside edge from Labuschagne which squirts down to third man for four.

04:35 PM BST

OVER 63: AUS 197/4 (Labuschagne 100 Marsh 28)

Labuschagne goes through to a hundred, his 11th in 42 Tests. This is a crucial knock for him and his team. He has looked uncomfortable in this series but he has come up with an important knock at a vital time.

Marnus Labuschagne's 11th Test hundred is halting England's charge - Getty Images/Stu Forster

04:31 PM BST

OVER 62: AUS 194/4 (Labuschagne 98 Marsh 27)

Labuschagne uses his feet again to come down to Root’s first ball and deposits him over long on for another six to go with the one off the final ball of the previous over.

Root almost gets him next ball, slinging down the outswinging arm ball that kisses the edge and flies at face height through Crawley at slip. A chance perhaps to a Venus fly-trap but even a catcher as good as Crawley struggled as it rocketed towards him.

Hard, really, to call that a chance for Crawley, who could only have taken it if he’d allowed it to hit him in the face. Would say that the light has improved slightly, so guess it’s possible we see a bit of seam again soon.

That’s me done for today. Kieran Crichard will take you to the close, whenever that may be.

04:28 PM BST

OVER 61: AUS 183/4 (Labuschagne 86 Marsh 27)

A jaffa and a lemon. Moeen gets one to rip and bounce as Marsh essays a cut. The ball jumps up and whistles past the top edge but the next ball is a full toss and Marsh pumps it through cover for four.

04:25 PM BST

OVER 60: AUS 177/4 (Labuschagne 86 Marsh 22)

After Labuschagne scythes a cut for two, Root is right on the money for the next four balls with good dip right under the batsman’s nose but then Labuschagne comes out of his hutch with two strides and plants an on-drive into the stands for six!

04:22 PM BST

OVER 59: AUS 169/4 (Labuschagne 78 Marsh 22)

Moeen has a slip and a short leg. He starts with a drag-down and Labuschagne carves it to the covers weeper for two. big revs on the ball from Moeen but he can’t find his line yet and Labuschagne flicks a single off his pads. Moeen’s first ball to Marsh spits up and hits the splice before looping safely into the offside.

The groundstaff have pushed the hoarding in front of the hover cover to one side to allow for easy access. Joe Root is coming on as the light will not allow anything quicker.

04:17 PM BST

The umpires tell Stokes he can't bowl Wood

Because of the light. So he turns to Moeen.

04:16 PM BST

OVER 58 AUS 166/4 (Labuschagne 75 Marsh 22)

England persuade Nitin Menon to change the ball after two balls and also change their line of attack from Anderson to over the wicket with slips.

Marsh turns a single off middle and leg. Root, the shiner in chief, is spoken to by Labuschagne after the change. Something to do with a reminder not to use saliva? I don’t know. Make the stump mics available to all.

Not too much happening here. Australia have whittled England’s lead down to 112, and the pitch feels flat. Stokes needs to manufacture a wicket somehow; I am not convinced asking a man who turns 41 next week to bowl bouncers is the answer, but I have an open mind!

04:09 PM BST

OVER 57: AUS 163/4 (Labuschagne 73 Marsh 21)

Brook, at short leg, takes a cracking Labuschagne pull on his toe on the half-volley and the ball loops up just short of Stokes who didn’t know whether it had hit the ground or not. He slipped trying to go for the ‘catch’. Brook hops for a few seconds but seems OK. Another edition of Starts in Their eyes with England’s two successful bowlers doing Neil Wagner.

04:03 PM BST

OVER 56: AUS 161/4 (Labuschagne 72 Marsh 20)

Anderson is going to bowl the short stuff, too, from round the wicket after the break. He has three out for the pull, no slips and a gully. Labuschagne collars a single behind square, Marsh ducks one, then tucks another single out to the square leg boundary.

03:56 PM BST

OVER 55: AUS 159/4 (Labuschagne 71 Marsh 19)

Labuschagne is batting very well and his timing, which was much better in the first innings than at Headingley, is allowing him to purr along at the moment, smearing four through point and then flicking two through midwicket.

Broad comes round the wicket, bounces the right-hander but it’s a flaccid effort and Broad cuffs it fine for a single. The next one gets up high but Marsh leans inside the line and out of the way.

Aus trail by 116.

Drinks.

03:51 PM BST

OVER 54: AUS 152/4 (Labuschagne 64 Marsh 19)

Maiden for Anderson but one glimmer when Marsh drives away from his body, the exact shot he’s looking for, searching for the inside edge when the ball tails in. This time he hits it with the toe but centrally.

Waiting. Waiting. For a ball from the James Anderson end to keep low? Or for a bouncer to be top-edged? England’s pace bowlers on day four so far haven’t got their bouncers at quite the right height, not too high and not too low.

03:48 PM BST

OVER 53: AUS 152/4 (Labuschagne 64 Marsh 19)

Labuschagne pulls Broad for two. Broad keeps looking for the minefield about six paces down outside off stump but it has stayed true so far. How long before the roller wears off? We’ve had an hour.

03:42 PM BST

OVER 52: AUS 150/4 (Labuschagne 62 Marsh 19)

Anderson has the same split field for Marsh as Broad, and Bairstow standing up. Duckett stands next to the non-striker at shortish mid-on. England are looking for drag-ons with this field and line but Anderson strays on to middle and leg and Marsh clips it for a single.

England post two short midwickets for Labuschagne and Anderson bowls short. He takes on the pull but hits it into the ground to one of those two midwickets but drives through cover for three to give Marsh one to face, which he defends.

03:36 PM BST

OVER 51: AUS 146/4 (Labuschagne 59 Marsh 18)

Bairstow is still standing up for Marsh. ‘Get those legs pumping Broady,’ shouts the keeper. England are aiming at the stumps and hoping for the uneven bounce that did for Root and, to a certain extent, Crawley. Marsh creams a cover drive for four but that’s what England want him to do so take their medicine.

03:32 PM BST

OVER 50: AUS 141/4 (Labuschagne 59 Marsh 13)

Anderson replaces Woakes who replaced him after his one-over spell. Anderson bowls very full to Labuschagne who plays out three into the infield, covering the wobble, then flicks the fourth through midwicket for a single. Marsh takes teh strike off the last ball with the inside edge, the third French cut since the resumption. Double change: Stuart Broad has the Anderson End.

03:26 PM BST

OVER 49: AUS 139/4 (Labuschagne 58 Marsh 12)

Wood steams in to marsh who leaves all three quick short ones that start the over. Wood then fires in the inswinging yorker that does reverse at 93mph. Marsh plays forward and gets it away off the inside edge as it hooped in for ingle down to fine leg.

Labuschagne crouches on the back foot, twists the wrists and cuffs a single into the onside.

Wood hits Labuschagne on the index finger - Martin Rickett/PA Wire

03:21 PM BST

OVER 48: AUS 137/4 (Labuschagne 57 Marsh 11)

Ricky Ponting is back from Hoylake and in the commentary box. Labuschagne late cuts Woakes for four with the most elegant of strokes and Bairstow tries to inspire some doubts by yelling that he has changed the colour of his bat grip again, which he ahs done every innings of the series, I think, perhaps not mid innings. From pink to white to black to white to pink to green as revealed by the Mail’s Richard Gibson.

03:16 PM BST

OVER 47: AUS 133/4 (Labuschagne 53 Marsh 11)

Stokes gives Wood a field for a short-ball strategy and Labuschagne duly ducks one bouncer and defends the next two which are a foot fuller, squarely in line on he back foot.

Labuschagne sways inside the line of a short one, chops a cut into the ground and ends by patting a single round the corner when Wood pitches it up.

03:11 PM BST

OVER 46: AUS 132/4 (Labuschagne 52 Marsh 11)

Bairstow comes up to the sumps to stop Marsh going down the pitch to Woakes. As Dinesh Karthik says, it’s one thing standing up to trundlers but Woakes bowls at 84mph. Moeen is in at a catching cover and Marsh does mis-hit a ball at him but along the ground, then arrows another on to his thigh pad. Bairstow ostentatiously gasps his frustration but it was high and wide (and not at all handsome). Maiden.

Fifty for Marnus Labuschagne: just his second of a low-key series, but he is scrapping well here. The intent from Australia has been notable this morning: they haven’t been passive, with Mitchell Marsh hitting those consecutive boundaries off Mark Wood and Labuschagne scampering between the wickets. If there is a reasonable amount of play over the weekend, Australia will need to clear the deficit to take time out of the game and increase their prospects of escaping with draw. A little break in play while Labuschagne’s hand is attended to; Australia will be mindful to take as much time out the game as possible, so it’s important that the umpires don’t let the game drift.

03:06 PM BST

OVER 45: AUS 132/4 (Labuschagne 52 Marsh 11)

Labuschagne decides to take on the pull but it’s too quickly on to him and crashes into the glove. He has hurt the index and middle finger of his right hand and takes off the glove to flex the fingers after completing the single.

Marsh jogs a leg-bye and Labuschagne brings up his second fifty of the match with two leg-glances for a single and a two.

Wood ends with a bouncer that Labuschagne ducks but nods his head at literally and figuratively by shouting ‘Oooh yah!’ On comes the physio to look at his right index finger.

03:01 PM BST

OVER 44: AUS 126/4 (Labuschagne 47 Marsh 11)

Woakes has a leg slip in for Labuschagne and veers one on to middle. Labuschagne whisks it away for a single then Marsh unleashes, crashing a cut through point for four then riskily flipping a short-arm jab over deep midwicket. It’s in the air for a long time but Moeen has too much ground to make from deep backward square and it finally drops for a one-bounce four.

Big day for the global sawdust conglomerates - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

02:55 PM BST

OVER 43: AUS 117/4 (Labuschagne 46 Marsh 3)

Wood slips a little in his delivery stride but stays on his feet as he sprays one at 85mph on to Marsh’s hip and he tucks it away for a single. After stamping down on the crease and turning down the offer of more sawdust Wood races in and swerves one in to Labuschagne’s pads. pinning him but well outside the line. Australia’s No3 ducks the first bouncer unlike the No4 last night. Now Broad brings on some sawdust and sprinkles it liberally. Labuschagne whips the next inswinger off middle for a single.

Woakes was off the field last night for 11 minutes so can’t actually bowl until he’s made good. Now he can bowl.

02:49 PM BST

OVER 42: AUS 115/4 (Labuschagne 45 Marsh 2)

What a horrible prospect for the batsmen. Clouds above, England’s greatest bowler with the ball in his hands on his home ground. Labuschagne works the first ball off middle for a single and Marsh lets the next one go outside off before doing what Labuschagne did to rotate the strike.

The trumpeter runs through both Anderson tributes. Bit of nip for Anderson down the corridor but Labuschagne withdraws the bat safely out of the road then blocks the last.

Straight to Mark Wood from the Anderson End. He pogos at the end of his mark.

02:44 PM BST

Jimmy Anderson

Will open the bowling from the Statham End. The floodlights are on.

02:43 PM BST

Everything is crossed

England are in their whites, on the field and in a huddle as Jerusalem rings around the ground.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to start, surely?

02:36 PM BST

The football has been out

And both sides have been warming up in the traditional manner.

02:27 PM BST

In theory at least ...

Afternoon session 14:45 - 17:00

Tea 17:00 - 17:20

Evening session 17:20 - 19:00

Extra 30 mins available to bowl the overs (19:30)

59 overs to be bowled.

02:26 PM BST

Two weeks ago

Australia were 116 for four on a rainy day at Headingley when they finally got on. Here’s what happened then in 20 overs:

02:12 PM BST

Looking at the latest radar

We might have only an hour or so but what an hour this could be!

02:08 PM BST

Start at 2.45pm

Provided it stays dry.

02:07 PM BST

On ground intelligence

Well, the inspection has happened - and we come bearing good news. The covers are coming off, and England are starting a warm-up. England’s senior players – Stokes, Root and Bairstow – were at the inspection lobbying. Here we go!

02:05 PM BST

Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow

Are walking around the outfield. The square covers are being taken off, leaving the hover cover in lace. No official update yet.

01:50 PM BST

The umpires are out for a pre-inspection inspection

01:31 PM BST

Inspection at 2pm

Rain rain go to Spain: fair weather come again.

01:30 PM BST

Made a note in my diary on the way here. Simply says: 'B-----!'

It is raining very, very lightly again. Not a single umbrella up in the ground. You wouldn’t start in it, but you would stay on in it. Etc.

01:08 PM BST

Work to do but hope springs ...

‘We’re pretty optimistic, we hope we can get a break,’ says Mark Wood. ‘There’s a few lads asleep, a few doing crosswords but I can’t sit still. Short, sharp bursts from me today. If the ball gets wet, how do we take the wickets? It’s in great condition, a bit out of shape, but we don’t want to change it because if it is moving you don’t want to touch it.’

How long do you need to take six wickets? ‘Six balls!’

The mopping up operation begins - Sky Sports

01:02 PM BST

Prospects

Lunch will be taken at the usual time 1-1.40pm. The rain is definitely coming back some time between 4 and 4.30pm. Can they mop up sufficiently to enable England to have two hours without the ball becoming so wet on the outfield it turns spongelike? Could they start at 2.30pm? Or even a touch earlier? Confused? You won’t be after this episode of Soap ...

We await further updates.

12:56 PM BST

Mr Optimist

Remarkably, the rain has actually stopped, and there’s a bit of gentle blotting going on. Perhaps a bit of optimism for the first time today.

12:45 PM BST

The rain has eased enough

For the clear-up to start but it is still raining.

12:39 PM BST

Australians assemble

The Australians have just arrived! England have been here a couple of hours; is this an indication that we could get some play? Marnus Labuschagne is clutching an enormous box, while Mitch Marsh is wearing Crocs. More as we get it.

Pat Cummins arrives at Old Trafford, brightening prospects of at lest some play today - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

12:25 PM BST

Meanwhile a brother of the brush at work

12:23 PM BST

Probability of rain this afternoon

Drops from 90 per cent at noon to 10 per cent at 1pm and 20 per cent from 2pm to 3pm. Then back up to 50 for the rest of the afternoon, rising to 60 in the evening.

Straws? We’ll clutch them.

12:04 PM BST

12:02 PM BST

Update on the rain

Not as heavy as earlier but still coming down. Looks a wee bit brighter too.

England fans keep the flag flying - Martin Rickett/PA Wire

11:43 AM BST

Cloudwatching

11:33 AM BST

Will Macpherson is currently on Sky's paper panel

But here he is with Nick Hoult looking rather more moist this morning:

10:48 AM BST

10:34 AM BST

Hope?

10:32 AM BST

In for the long, damp haul

Well, Josh Hazlewood made the remarkable admission – he is an Aussie, after all – that he and his team-mates were very keen for the forecast to be right, and he has his wish. There is no prospect of play for some hours, if at all today.



10:23 AM BST

Pictures from Old Trafford

Suggest today will indeed be a washout. Ricky Ponting and Mark Butcher have been dispatched to Hoylake though I suspect Punter, who plays off one, was always headed to the Open at some point as part of his summer tour.

"Seven lonely days and a dozen towns ago, I reached out one night and you were gone" - Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

10:09 AM BST

The overnight forecast

10:08 AM BST

Boycott's Briefing

10:06 AM BST

Preview

And welcome to live coverage of day four of the fourth Ashes Test which begins with Australia four wickets down in their second innings and still 162 runs in arrears. We could safely conclude that England would wrap up victory today and earn themselves a day off to prepare for the decisive Test at the Oval on Thursday but for one small detail ... the Manchester rain. Actually that’s not fair. For once the rain isn’t peculiarly Mancunian, it’s a UK-wide deluge. So the Test is in danger of suffering a washed out day, just like day three at Edgbaston in 2009, day four at the Oval in 2013 and day one at Lord’s in 2019. All three of those Tests ended in draws and this one will probably follow unless the rain relents enough today and tomorrow to afford maybe four hours’ play.

England enjoyed another feast day on Friday as the popular mood swung from castigation to triumphalism yet again. We live in a zero-hero culture, not just in sport, and strident opinions slip between the two extremes with not a single glance back over the shoulder because no one keeps the receipts ... Jonny Bairstow kept the receipts which made his take-down of the press and public last night so unusual. Listen to his comments to Ian Ward or his interview on TMS with Jonathan Agnew and Michael Vaughan who seemed as rattled by his sarcasm as the Australian bowlers had been by his biffing between lunch and tea. When they tried to lighten his mood, he kept politely to his duty, refusing to play ball. Anger can be terrifying. It can also be very funny as Bairstow was last night.

Whether England are given the time to win this match or not, they seem odds on to win at the Oval. For all the critics, all the cricket fans who have been willing this to fail because the approach of Key. McCullum and Stokes is somehow improper, offends their sense of tradition and sacrifice, they may get their way and England ultimately will not regain the Ashes playing this way. They have made it clear that they will not change. And I don’t think that’s pigheaded or foolish. It’s a sense of purpose and dedication to each other and the long-term benefit of the game that is wholly admirable.