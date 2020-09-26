The best laptop deals for September 2020: Dell, HP, Apple, and more

We’re more dependent on technology than ever before, and other than our smartphones, our laptops are one of the most important devices that we rely on today. That’s even truer in 2020 with millions of people now working from home for the first time in their careers, and a laptop that’s a bad fit for your needs can quickly turn into a daily headache.

Thankfully, you don’t have to pay out the nose for a good laptop nor do you have to wait for upcoming seasonal sales like Prime Day to find one at a discount, because we’ve got all the best cheap laptop deals right here. Our hand-picked selection features everything from MacBooks to Windows 2-in-1s, all of them available at a discount right now and each one ringing in at less than $1,000.

Best laptop deals right now

Asus VivoBook 14 Laptop

— $429

Asus built its name on affordable Windows PCs and still cranks out some of the best high-value work machines. This 14-inch VivoBook laptop is a great entry-level computer for anyone looking for a good work machine for less than $500: It runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU with built-in Radeon Vega 8 graphics and a full 8GB of RAM, and it also sports a high-speed 256GB solid-state system drive. Solid specs for a cheap laptop and perfectly suited for those with basic needs (and the Vega graphics even give you some juice for light gaming).

At just $429, it’s around the same cost or even cheaper than many of the best Chromebooks out there and is arguably the best cheap laptop you’re going to find right now for less than 500 bucks. Its specs rival laptops that typically go for $550 or more — and since it’s packing pretty recent hardware for such a cheap laptop, it shouldn’t feel outdated any time soon despite its low price.

— $599, was $959

One of the best laptops on the market today — and in fact, for several years running — is actually a tablet. The Surface Pro line has sat among our favorite 2-in-1s for a while now and the new Surface Pro 7, while not a breathtaking update, is a very solid machine. It’s incredibly well-built, looks great, and performs well. It has a built-in kickstand, and when used with a Type Cover keyboard, makes for a fantastic 2-in-1 ultrabook. We’d also be remiss if we didn’t mention that gorgeous, productivity-friendly 3:2 touchscreen.

