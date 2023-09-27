Platypus found trapped in drainage with zip tie around neck. So rescuers got to work

A platypus is in recovery after he was rescued from drainage, according to an Australia wildlife organization.

WIRES Wildlife Rescue said it was alerted to a platypus that was trapped in a shallow drainage next to wetlands, according to a Sept. 22 Instagram post. Rescuers found the critter with a zip tie tightened around his neck and front arm.

“Whilst the platypus was in great pain, it was still relatively bright, alert and strong,” the organization said in its post.

After freeing the platypus, a rescuer transported him to a local vet for assessment, according to the post. The creature is now in the care of the vet and will receive treatment until he is healthy enough to be released.

Rescuers told 9News the animal was rescued in New South Wales.

Social media commenters shared their outrage at the situation.

“There is always plastic...everywhere,” one person wrote on Instagram. “The pond where we live always has something floating. Why do humans not understand the dangers.”

“Only takes a second to cut these. Please consider & save a precious life,” a person said on Facebook.

“Sad that so much wildlife suffers from human disregard for the environment,” another Facebook comment said.

Watch ‘phenomenal stampede’ of sea creatures in California. ‘One for the books’

‘Grunting noises’ lure man into Singapore woods. Then he discovers rare creature

Divers spot ‘blue shadow’ in Kenya. Then ‘amazing’ sea creature appears among sharks