Plato left on BTCC sidelines as Vauxhall team pulls out

While PMR remains committed to a full 2021 season, for now it means that 97-time race winner and two-time champion Plato will not be in action when the 2020 campaign off at Donington Park on August 1-2.

It will mark the first time the 52-year-old will not be on the BTCC grid since 2003.

Jackson, meanwhile, was set for his return to the BTCC in 2020 after two years on the sidelines following his split with Motorbase Performance in the build-up to the 2018 season.

PMR does plan to field its Vauxhall Astras in some races this season, but with ‘guest’ drivers who have yet to be confirmed.





More to follow