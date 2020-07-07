Plato out of 2020 BTCC season as Power Maxed Racing withdraws from full-time competition

Plato out of 2020 BTCC season with Vauxhall

Jason Plato, the most successful driver in British Touring Car Championship history in terms of wins, faces spending the 2020 season on the sidelines.

Official Vauxhall team Power Maxed Racing, for which 52-year-old Plato was set to drive for a second season, will not contest the full campaign, and both Plato and Mat Jackson have been released for the year.

While PMR remains committed to a full 2021 season, for now it means 97-time race winner and two-time champion Plato will not be in action when the 2020 campaign begins at Donington Park on 1-2 August.

Jackson, meanwhile, was set for his return to the BTCC in 2020 after two years on the sidelines following his split with Motorbase Performance in the build-up to the 2018 season.

Plato has a deal in place to remain with the team in 2021, while Jackson has first refusal on the second seat.

PMR does plan to field its Vauxhall Astras in some races this season, but with 'guest' drivers who have yet to be confirmed.

"I genuinely believe this is the right decision for us as a team, and all of our loyal partners," said Plato.

"It may not be what people want to hear, and we are all gutted to not be racing as we had planned, but the really important thing is to make sure we are in a position to race again in '21 and for many years beyond, and this was the best way for us all to guarantee that."

Team boss Adam Weaver added: "Obviously taking this decision was not easy, but ourselves and our commercial partners felt that overall, it's the right thing for us to do in order to preserve our resources for next year.

"But I want to clarify that this is in no way us 'giving up'.

"We are simply hitting the pause button on these agreements, with all our branding partners and team wear simply being carried over for the '21 season, along with all corporate hospitality obligations.

"It means that we've got even more time to develop the Astras and will come out of the blocks fighting next March!"

The news comes one week after 2019 BTCC runner-up Andrew Jordan parted ways with the WSR-run BMW squad.

