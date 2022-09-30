Platinum Patios and Pavers transforms backyards into the outdoor living space of people's dreams

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Patios and Pavers is expanding its operations by opening a branch in Indianapolis, Indiana. The announcement by the highly rated paver company to become an Indianapolis patio builder comes after the company's first year of business in 2021.

In 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, Platinum Patios and Pavers Naperville IL and Barrington IL completed over 75 patio projects, making them one of the top patio builders in the Chicago suburbs. Belgard and Unilock, the industry leaders in paver manufacturing in the Midwest, recognize Platinum Patio and Pavers as certified builders. Becoming certified is obtained only by both high volume of Belgard and Unilock patios built, as well as maintaining high-quality work and stellar customer service. As a result, Indianapolis clients who work with Platinum Patios and Pavers receive a 3-year labor warranty with their project. Platinum Patios and Pavers is one of only Belgard and Unilock certified builders in the entire Chicago area.

"We are incredibly excited and proud to join the beautiful city of Indianapolis. We love the city, and our mission is to help the community, economy and people," said Matt Rudig, Director of Sales and Operations. "We hire all of our builders and salesmen and women from the Indianapolis area. We are still a young company, so it means a lot for the people of Indianapolis to support our small business during a time like this. We are so, so grateful."

Along with being certified by Belgard and Unilock, Platinum Patios and Pavers has a 5-star rating from reviews left on Google. With over 50+ reviews left on Google Reviews alone, Platinum Patios and Pavers is the highest-rated Chicago patio builder. The highly rated patio company also boasts a 5-star rating on sites like Houzz, Yelp and Angie's List.

Platinum Patios and Pavers is committed to keeping employees and clients safe during this challenging time. Crews of two or three work outside the house, following CDC guidelines the entire day. Gloves, masks and hand sanitizers are required on-site by every crew. With expert crews and builders, projects like patios, walkways, driveways and more can be built with Belgard and Unilock products by Platinum Patios and Pavers. The company has branches opened in Naperville, Barrington, and Palatine in Illinois.

To learn more about Platinum Patio and Paver's services, please visit https://patiocontractorsindianapolis.com.

