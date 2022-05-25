Which Platinum Jubilee Event Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend with the Royal Family?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend day two of the Invictus Games 2020

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't join the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, but they will reunite with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royals for another Platinum Jubilee event.

The couple, who will travel from their California home to the U.K. with their two children for the weekend of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne, is expected to attend the service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday, June 3, according to The Telegraph.

Many members of the royal family are expected to attend the event, including Prince Andrew, the Queen's son who is no longer a working royal following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Some of the Queen's older great-grandchildren, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, may also attend the Friday ceremony, although Meghan and Harry's two children — Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, who will turn 1 on June 4 — are believed to be too young for the outing.

Camilla and Prince William and Prince Harry

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Camilla, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince William

News that Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, would travel to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations came shortly after Queen Elizabeth, 96, announced that only working members of the royal family will appear for the traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance as part of Trooping the Colour, the monarch's annual public birthday celebration.

"After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

This change in tradition does not include Meghan and Harry, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family in 2020, and Prince Andrew following his recent lawsuits. However, it's possible that Meghan and Prince Harry will appear at Trooping the Colour in another capacity, such as taking part in a carriage ride as part of the parade.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose at the IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It's likely that Meghan and Prince Harry will attend other events throughout the weekend as well.

On Saturday, June 4, members of the royal family will attend the Derby at Epsom, followed by the Platinum Party at the Palace in the evening, with performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross and more.

The four-day celebration will wrap with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, June 5, featuring a parade down The Mall to the Palace in London.