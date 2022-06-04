Platinum Jubilee concert – live: George Ezra follows Eurovision star Sam Ryder at BBC celebration

The Queen’s platinum jubilee will be celebrated with a high-profile concert on Saturday evening (4 June).

Many renowned musicians and bands will perform as part of the Platinum Party at the Palace gig, which is being held by the BBC.

Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 members of the public who won tickets in the public ballot, which closed on 23 March.

Over 7,500 tickets were designated for key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers, and charities.

21:07 , Louis Chilton

Now he’s playing “Shotgun”. Not quite underneath the hot sun, though – starting to get rather dark out.

(BBC)

21:04 , Louis Chilton

George Ezra on at the moment. Definitely one of the most-hyped acts before this event started.

21:02 , Louis Chilton

Pretty good, wasn’t he? I thought so, at least.

Sam Ryder (BBC)

20:58 , Louis Chilton

Daniel Craig, Paul McCartney and Michelle Obama pay tribute to the Queen in pre-recorded little videos.

Then Sam Ryder comes out with his Eurovision bop “Space Man”

20:55 , Louis Chilton

People generally seem to be digging this section on social media!

Queens Jubilee concert - what a celebration! Lion King is hard to knock!! 🇬🇧 👑 — Keith Scott (@scoke83) June 4, 2022

After Phantom, we had The Lion King, then Six. Now Technicolour Dream Coat. All in all a rather furious mix of different musical styles and vibes this evening. And we’ve still a long way to go.

20:48 , Louis Chilton

From Hamilton to Phantom... we’ve got a full-blown musical theatre medley on our hands.

20:44 , Louis Chilton

Musical theatre mavens Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda singing a back-patty little duet now. This is followed by a number from Hamilton.

Hamilton of course not exactly huge on the British monarchy...

20:40 , Louis Chilton

Another moment you might have missed in this whirlwind of acts – Lee Mack’s crack about Boris Johnson.

20:35 , Louis Chilton

That said, nothing but love for his sparkly attire.

Anyone know where Craig David's sequin tracksuit is from? Asking for a friend. #PlatinumJubileeConcert — Amy Jo McLellan (@AmyJoSays) June 4, 2022

20:34 , Louis Chilton

Diversity’s medley tribute to 70 years of British pop music is followed by Craig David. Does he sound slightly sharp to anyone else?

20:29 , Louis Chilton

That was the Citizens of the World Refugee Choir singing with Elbow by the way.

We are thrilled to be joining @Elbow tomorrow for @BBCOne ’s #PlatinumPartyatthePalace.



As we prepare, we’d like to thank Guy Garvey for the opportunity to spread our kindness and culture through music. We can't wait to get on stage!#refugeeswelcome #jubilee #HM70 pic.twitter.com/1MqxSh8nCJ — Citizens of the World Refugee Choir 🧡 (@CotWChoir) June 3, 2022

20:28 , Louis Chilton

Elbow is followed by Britain’s Got Talent dance troupe Diversity. They’re dancing to the Beatles currently.

20:25 , Louis Chilton

If you missed the queen demostrating her acting skills in that Paddington bear sketch, Jacob Stolworthy has you covered...

20:22 , Louis Chilton

Jax Jones bringing out some special guests for the occasion.

20:18 , Louis Chilton

Here’s Lambert performing a few minutes ago.

Not a bad start to the evening, I suppose. You know what you’re going to get with Queen.

(AP)

20:15 , Louis Chilton

“We are the Champions” segues into Lee Mack. You can loudly hear the echo from the speakers. Probably a reason they don’t use this spot for stand-up gigs more often...

20:09 , Louis Chilton

Made me chuckle this one...

Adam lambert is good and all but this performance is giving me Jack Black from school of rock vibes #PlatinumJubilee — Divock Orgie (@bendevenish96) June 4, 2022

20:07 , Louis Chilton

From “We Will Rock You” to “Don’t Stop Me Now”.

The crowd seem to be digging it.

20:04 , Louis Chilton

The Queen tapping out the rhthym to “We Will Rock You” on a teacup.

Didn’t see that one coming.

(BBC)

20:01 , Louis Chilton

Ok, so... the queen’s having tea with Paddington Bear. She loves a skit, doesn’t she!

19:49 , Louis Chilton

The event tonight could hardly be placed in more capable hands: those of broadcasters Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp.

Here’s what you need to know about the jubilee concert’s hosts...

19:46 , Louis Chilton

A message from Dolly Parton:

“I just wanted to say thank you for being wonderful. You are more than pearls, and you are more than platinum.

“You have been a shining diamond in this world for so long. Everybody loves you, and I will always love you too.”

From one queen to another...

(BBC)

19:33 , Louis Chilton

Wait - no it doesn’t. We’ve got another half hour of build-up in the BBC coverage.

Lots of nice overhead shots of the crowd.

(REUTERS)

19:30 , Louis Chilton

And it begins!

19:19 , Louis Chilton

It’s almost time – a little over ten minutes until the event officially kicks off on BBC One.

Who are we most looking forward to seeing perform then?

19:00 , Louis Chilton

Once more, for those at the back...

Here’s who’s set to perform during tonight’s jubilee concert. Just half an hour to go now until the broadcast starts.

18:45 , Louis Chilton

Anticipation building next to the stage...

Very excited for the Jubilee Concert tonight! Having a break from willing on flowers! pic.twitter.com/ZTc8osLcWD — Tom O'Leary 🇺🇦🌻 (@TomOleary72) June 4, 2022

18:30 , Louis Chilton

We’ve all seen it happen – a room full of people launching into “God Save the Queen” at full volume, only to trail off after just a few lines when everyone realises they don’t know the lyrics.

Well, fear not: we’ve got you covered for the evening. See below for the full lyrics of “God Save the Queen”.

(This includes, of course, the verses that usually get left out. “Scatter our enemies... Frustrate their knavish tricks”? If you say so, mate.)

18:00 , Louis Chilton

Among the acts performing tonight is Eurovision hero Sam Ryder.

Here’s what he said ahead of his appearance tonight...

17:30 , Louis Chilton

Tonight’s jubilee concert isn’t the first televised jubilee event we’ve had, of course.

Those who tuned into ITV a couple of weeks ago will remember when Tom Cruise showed his face at the celebrations.

According to Phillip Schofield, however, the Mission: Impossible star’s sudden appearance prompted ‘absolute chaos’ behind the scenes...

16:45 , Louis Chilton

Anyone else remember this?

10 years ago @CherylOfficial performed at The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert with @GaryBarlow 🖤💎



pic.twitter.com/qBXeWSUMQ5 — Cheryl Updates (@Cheryl__Updates) June 3, 2022

16:15 , Louis Chilton

Sound of Music star Julie Andrews is among the celebs to have paid tribute to the queen during the jubilee.

“Your majesty, I well remember the beautiful radio speech you gave on your 21st birthday,” the Sound of Music star began in her tribute.

“You pledged yourself in service to the people of Britain and the Commonwealth. And I feel that in all the years since, you have never betrayed that promise.”

Read more...

15:45 , Louis Chilton

There’s still a few hours until the concert gets underway.

If you’re looking for something to watch, here are eight of the best films and TV shows about the queen that are available to stream on Netflix.

15:00 , Louis Chilton

The stage is set...

The stage is ready for tonight’s Platinum Jubilee concert. pic.twitter.com/ga7KaLCBST — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) June 4, 2022

14:30 , Louis Chilton

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond has been voted as the song of the Platinum Jubilee by Radio 2 listeners.

Now, the nation is being called on to sing the track at street parties tomorrow.

Read more below...

13:45 , Louis Chilton

In a turnout for the books, Sex Pistols star Johnny Rotten has said he says he “totally respects” the Queen as a person and is looking forward to this weekend’s jubilee celebrations.

The singer, whose band were famous for their anti-establishment lyrics, admitted he was “attracted to pageantry” and praised the monarch’s “sense of dignity”.

Read more...

12:50 , Jacob Stolworthy

On hosting duties for tonight’s concert will be Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp.

(BBC)

12:20 , Jacob Stolworthy

Stars set to perform include Diana Ross, George Ezra, Alicia Keys and, of course, Queen + Adam Lambert.

Brian May will perform at the platinum jubilee concert (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool/AFP)

12:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Many songs will be sung tonight – but we’re going to assume none of these will make a showing.

11:35 , Jacob Stolworthy

In case you haven’t noticed, the country is currently celebrating the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

The BBC will mark this with a special concert featuring an array of many famous musicians.

Find out who will be performing here.

11:13 , Jacob Stolworthy

Hello, and welcome to our live blog for tonight’s Platinum Jubilee concert!