Platini loses again as Swiss judges uphold 4-year FIFA ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) -- Switzerland's supreme court has dismissed an appeal by former FIFA vice president Michel Platini against his four-year ban for financial wrongdoing.

The Swiss Federal Tribunal says the ban imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ''does not appear to be manifestly excessive.''

The federal court is the fourth to find Platini was not entitled to $2 million in backdated salary in 2011 for working as Sepp Blatter's presidential adviser from 1998-2002.

Platini and Blatter claimed they had a verbal agreement but were banned by FIFA for a conflict of interest.

The evidence included Blatter's attempt to increase Platini's FIFA pension fund with more than $1 million he was not entitled to.

The ban removed Platini from the UEFA presidency and the February 2016 FIFA election race to succeed Blatter.