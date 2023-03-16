Plating on Plastics (POP) Sales Forecasted to Hit USD 1.52 Billion by 2033; Chrome-based Plating to Hold a Noteworthy Share: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Plating on plastics has the feature to provide a metal surface-like finish to products without making any changes in the structure of the material, which is a factor likely to drive market growth going forward.

Rockville, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plating on plastics (POP) market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1.52 billion by the end of 2033. According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, global demand for POP is forecasted to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

Plating technology is widely used for electroplating metallic surfaces without bringing any changes to the lightweight structure of the product. Plating on plastics (POP) offers excellent surface quality and decorative benefits to finished products. Increasing consumer awareness related to performance efficiency and environmental benefits, including reduced CO2 emissions of lightweight vehicles, is expected to generate noteworthy demand for plating on plastics (POP) over the coming years.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8434

POP refers to electroplating the surface of plastics with metals such as chrome, nickel, copper, electroless nickel, gold, cobalt phosphorous, silver, and others. The procedure ensures excellent surface quality with additional benefits, including toughness, flexibility, and lightness to the substrate. The plating process is also used to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the final material. The plating process improves the abrasion and corrosion resistance of the plastic substrate and strengthens it. The coating process increases resistance against specific chemical sets, which are used in the manufacturing process.

Three major steps are included in the manufacturing process; molding, preplating, and electroplating. In the molding procedure, different parts are changed into the desired component. In the second step, an electroless bath is given to molded part. In the final step, an additional metal is plated onto the product surface.

Electroplating technology is undergoing noticeable advancements, which can lead to an overall improvement in the quality of the final outcome of various products. Double-layer nickel systems, which comprise a semi-bright underneath layer along with a top coat of bright nickel were developed to enhance the ability of corrosion resistance. Another noticeable advancement in the industry includes the evolution of a micro discontinuous chromium system. This newly developed system can improve the corrosion resistance of chromium and nickel deposits during the process of metallization.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Sales of plating on plastics are valued at US$ 771 million in 2023.

  • The global plating on plastics market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.52 billion by the end of 2033.

  • Demand for POP is set to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 7% during the forecast period ending 2033.

  • Demand for nickel-based plating is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 7.5% through 2033.

  • Sales of POP are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.3% in Canada.

  • Demand for POP is projected to advance at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033 in Germany.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8434

Competitive Landscape

Some prominent suppliers of plating on plastics are investing to maintain product standards. Strengthening supply chain management systems is one of the noteworthy initiatives to generate revenue in the target industry.

New product development is adopted by key players to create growth strategies for the next 10 years.

For instance:

SRG Global Inc. is a manufacturer of plastic parts, which are chrome-plated and are used in the automotive industry. In February 2019, the company manufactured a novel polymer for the plating of numerous automobile parts.

Key Market Players

  • Atotech

  • Dow Chemicals

  • Leader Plating on Plastic Ltd.

  • Philips Plating Corporation

  • MPC Plating, Inc.

  • Precision Plating (Aust) Pty Ltd.

  • Sharretts Plating Company, Inc.

  • O.P. Plating On Plastic AB

Segmentation of Plating on Plastics Industry Research

  • By Plating:

    • Chrome

    • Nickel

    • Others

  • By Application:

    • Automotive

    • Electronics

    • Building & Construction

    • Utilities

    • Others

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons: Plating on Plastics (POP) Market Report –
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8434

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global plating on plastics (POP) market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on plating type (chrome, nickel, others) and application (automotive, utilities, electronics, building & construction, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Plating on Plastics (POP) Market Report

  • What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

  • At what rate will the global Plating on Plastics (POP) sales grow until 2033?

  • Which are the factors hampering the Plating on Plastics (POP) demand?

  • Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

  • Which are the factors driving sales in the Plating on Plastics (POP) Market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:
Aerospace Plastics Market Demand: Expanding at a steady CAGR of 6%, the global aerospace plastics market is estimated to increase from a valuation of US$ 15 billion in 2023 to US$ 27 billion by the end of 2033.

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Sales: The antimicrobial plastics industry analysis reveals that global demand for antimicrobial plastic registered year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 4.1% in 2021. All in all, the global antimicrobial plastics market sales predicted to expand rapidly at 7.2% CAGR and reach US$ 73.24 billion by 2032.

Molded Plastics Market Size: The global molded plastics market size has reached US$ 165.8 billion in 2022, and is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 260.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the said time period.

Transparent Plastics Market Share: Transparent plastics are widely used in all day-to-day stuff, which includes bottles, lenses, and glassware. Since transparent plastics are commonly used in food packaging and consumer goods, the global transparent plastics market share is gaining prominence owing to increasing adoption in packaging and consumer goods applications across the globe.

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak
Email : yash@factmr.com
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


Latest Stories

  • US would destroy Taiwan's semiconductor factories rather than letting them fall into China's hands, a former national security advisor says

    Robert O'Brien told Semafor that China would be "like the new OPEC of silicon chips" if it invaded Taiwan and took over semiconductor factories.

  • Price outlook diverges for Canada's top two seafoods

    Canada's lobster industry is poised to claw its way out a down year, say analysts, while unsold snow crab stuck in cold storage remains an anchor dragging on the bottom line. Concern and uncertainty remain the watchwords for Canadian snow crab processors attending North America's biggest seafood trade show in Boston this week. "Last year was a very tough year, probably the toughest year our company's ever faced in the snow crab sector," says Allan MacLean, senior operations manager at Louisbourg

  • Canada is sitting on 12 'carbon bombs.' Here's where they are

    Just under the surface of B.C. and Alberta, in a rock formation known as the Montney Play, lies enough potential greenhouse gasses to blow past Canada's 2030 emissions targets 30 times over. It's one of 12 fossil fuel reserves researchers in the journal Energy Policy have identified in Canada — called "carbon bombs" — that would each release a billion tonnes or more of carbon into the atmosphere if their resources were extracted and burned. This would be catastrophic for the world's efforts to s

  • Oil prices plunge, Canadian energy stocks take beating as global banking fears spread

    CALGARY — Crude oil prices plunged below US$70 and Canadian energy stocks took a beating Wednesday as market chaos continued amid concerns about a spreading bank crisis. "We're down US$12 in two and a half days, which is obviously a very, very, very large move in crude oil," said Rory Johnston, a Toronto-based energy analyst and founder of the Commodity Context newsletter. "I think everyone's panicking today. I think panic is the name of the game right now," said Johnston. Global oil prices have

  • Musk’s Tesla sued by drivers over repair charges and waiting times

    Tesla owners have sued Elon Musk’s electric carmaker for allegedly abusing its stranglehold on repairs to overcharge and impose lengthy delays.

  • Trump's lawyers keep getting in trouble with judges. Here are the 17 sanctioned so far.

    Former President Donald Trump's election challenges have resulted in numerous sanctions for lawyers representing him or working on his behalf.

  • Maharashtra: India farmers march in protest as onions rot

    Farmers in Maharashtra are protesting after onion prices suddenly crashed over the past few weeks.

  • ‘Avoid’ lobster from Maine? California aquarium’s warning has lobstermen fighting back

    Maine lobstermen are suing the aquarium, accusing it of defamation.

  • Kia, Hyundai, Nissan and Toyota among 347,000 cars under recall: Check recalls here

    Kia issued a massive recall for 189,000 new K5 vehicles over an airbag issue. Other manufacturers with recalls include Hyundai, Nissan and Toyota.

  • Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin suing Trudeau, federal government over his termination from vaccine rollout

    Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the senior military commander who once led Canada's vaccine rollout, is suing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the federal government and top military and political figures for more than $6 million in damages months after he was acquitted of sexual assault. A statement of claim filed Wednesday by Fortin's legal team alleges defamation, misfeasance in public office, conspiracy and negligent investigation. "The defendants' conduct was reprehensible, extreme, flagrant and high-

  • Oil sinks 5% as Moodys banking downgrade drops another shoe on crisis

    The assurance of authorities that all’s well and dandy on the U.S. banking front hasn’t won the confidence of Moody's, which downgraded the sector on Tuesday, sending crude prices down almost 5% on the notion that an economy in trouble won’t help oil. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude settled down $3.47, or 4.7%, at $71.33 per barrel, after a two-month low at $70.94. With Monday’s 2.4% on WTI, the U.S. crude benchmark has lost  more than 7% since this week began.

  • UPDATE 1-Nord Stream owners discuss pipeline repairs, says E.ON

    Shareholders of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline operator are discussing how to seal and empty the damaged gas pipeline to halt corrosion from sea water, said the chief financial officer of E.ON, one of the owners. The chief financial officer of E.ON, one of the stakeholders, told reporters at the group's results news conference that it was unclear whether the pipeline would be repaired but that any forthcoming decisions are likely to be made with the support of all shareholders. Nord Stream is majority owned by Russia's Gazprom, with other stakeholders including Wintershall DEA , Engie and Gasunie.

  • Flair Airlines files $50M lawsuit against leasing firms over plane seizures

    Flair Airlines has filed a $50-million lawsuit against the leasing firms that seized four of its planes late last week and following a statement from one lessor that the airline had repeatedly missed payments over the course of recent months. The statement of claim, obtained by Global News, alleges the repossession of the planes was unlawful, invalid and non-compliant with the lease’s agreements.

  • NC pension fund had millions invested in two failed banks. Will it get the money back?

    While the combined $17.9 million investments represent a sliver of the state’s overall retirement system value, Treasury spokesperson Frank Lester said “we are unsure at this time,” if the money will be recovered.

  • The tech layoff contagion is hitting automakers — but it's not like what's happening at Google, Meta, and Microsoft

    "Generational layoffs" are hitting the auto industry as tech companies take a downsizing page from Detroit's playbook.

  • Millionaire and billionaire CEOs say thousands of laid-off tech staff just did 'fake work'

    As big tech companies shed jobs, founders and investors like Elon Musk and Keith Rabois say workers have sat around doing nothing for too long.

  • Pierre Poilievre criticizes Trudeau government, big pharma for role in opioid epidemic

    During a press conference in New Westminster, B.C. on Tuesday, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre blamed the Trudeau government for "allowing" big pharma to play a role in the opioid epidemic. He said if elected prime minister, he'd launch over $40 billion in lawsuits against big pharmaceutical companies to recoup health-care costs.

  • GM extends production halt at Mexico truck plant over supply chain issue

    (Reuters) -General Motors said on Tuesday its Silao Assembly Plant in Mexico that makes Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks will extend a production halt through March 20 because of an undisclosed temporary supply chain issue. The largest U.S. automaker previously announced it was halting production from March 4-12 at its central Mexico plant because of a supply chain issue. The automaker said is working with suppliers to resolve the supply chain issue and plans to resume production next week.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Grocery store and its former manager who filmed women in washroom face class-action lawsuit

    A class-action lawsuit against a Saanich, B.C., grocery store and a former assistant manager who pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges will go ahead after being certified. A judgment dated Monday from Supreme Court Justice Bryan MacKenzie allows class-action proceedings against Matthew Schwabe and Red Barn at Mattick's Ltd. Schwabe pleaded guilty to secretly recording young women, including co-workers, in a grocery store washroom and posting those recordings online without consent. Red Barn was wh