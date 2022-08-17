Plating on Plastics Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2030, Notes TMR Report

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global plating on plastics market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, as per a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hence, the market is expected to gain a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2030.

The report by TMR offers a panoramic view of the global plating on plastics market. Hence, readers are provided major important data and analysis pertaining to the growth drivers, growth restraints, challenges, emerging trends, and future business opportunities in plating on plastics market.

Plating on plastics technology is being increasingly utilized in the recent years across a wide range of end-use industries including the building & construction and automotive industries. This factor is boosting the global demand of plating on plastics market, notes a TMR study.

Players in the global plating on plastics market are focusing on the use of various strategies in order to maintain their leading positions. For instance, several enterprises are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop and launch new products. Such initiatives are helping companies in expanding their product portfolios. Moreover, several players are increasing the use of merger and acquisition strategies in order to stay ahead of the competition, according to analysts at TMR.

Companies operating in the plating on plastics market are focusing on the expansion of their regional presence in developed nations of North America. This factor is expected to lead to significant opportunity for plating on plastics market in the region.

Plating on Plastics Market: Key Findings

  • Vehicles manufacturers are focusing on creation of lightweight design in order to cater to current consumers demand for automobiles that offer high usability, attractive esthetics, and cost-effectiveness, notes a TMR report on the global plating on plastics market. The adoption of plating on plastics is being increasing in the automotive industry in the recent years owing to numerous advantages they offer including their ability to assist in the prevention of stress concentrations and eliminating traditional plating materials so as to offer smooth appearances as per the requirements of consumers and designers. These factors are fueling the business opportunities for key players operating in the plating on plastics market, states a TMR review.

  • The popularity of plating on plastics is being increasing in a wide range of electronics and electrical manufacturing processes. Moreover, there has been a surge in the use of nickel and nickel-chromium plating for decorative applications in order to increase the attractiveness of the plastic trim on mobile phones, computers, and various electrical and home electronics appliances. Hence, surge in the use of plastic plating in the electrical & electronics industry is prognosticated to drive the growth in the global plating on plastics market in the near future.

Plating on Plastics Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in the use of plating on plastics technology in the electronics and electrical products is fueling the sales growth in the market

  • Surge in the product adoption in the automotive sector is anticipated to propel the global market for plating on plastics in the near future

Plating on Plastics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Xin Point Holdings Ltd.

  • Atotech Limited

  • Bolta Werke GmbH

  • Phillips Plating

  • Grauer & Weil (India) Limited

Plating on Plastics Market Segmentation

Plating Type

  • Chrome

  • Nickel

  • Others (including Copper )

Base Material

  • ABS

  • PC

  • ABS/PC

  • PEI

  • PET

  • PBT

  • Nylon

  • Others (including Teflon)

Application

  • Automotive

  • Building & Construction

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Others (including Perfume Bottle Caps)

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

