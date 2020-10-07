Platinex Provides Update on Exploration of Caswell Prospect

Shining Tree Project, Caswell Prospect

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to provide an update on the active exploration program of the Caswell prospect at Shining Tree property in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Northern Ontario, (see press release of September 16, 2020 “Platinex Inc. Announces Initiation of Exploration on Its Shining Tree Property”). The Shining Tree property is the largest holding in the Shining Tree gold district at 20,750 hectares (51,274 acres) situated along the Ridout-Tyrrell trend between the Juby deposit owned by Caldas Gold to the east and the mine development-stage Cote gold deposit to the west owned by Iamgold.

Current Exploration Program

The current exploration program will focus on the underexplored 21 kilometres of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone and associated syenite intrusives. This major deformation zone trends as far west as Borden Lake, through the area of the Cote gold deposit, directly through the Platinex Shining Tree property and on to the Juby deposit. A key initial target for Platinex along this trend will be the Caswell prospect, which hosts a 700 m wide east-west corridor of shear zones and quartz veining.

A mechanical stripping and channel sampling program is currently in progress on the property to further assess the extent and gold mineralization within an approximately 700m wide corridor of veining, shearing and alteration. Figure 1 includes areas of stripping and sampling program.

Results from the stripping and channel sampling work will provide input to a diamond drilling program to follow which will test strike extensions of the vein systems beneath deeper overburden areas and test the width of the zone.

In 2010, Platinex conducted a surface stripping and channel sampling program traversing much of the width of the structure. A total 370 channel samples, and four grab samples were taken and analysed for gold by ALS Chemex of Vancouver by fire assay. Sample material included both the veins and enclosing altered shear zones. This work which is described as part of the Historical Work below and the proposed coverage this year are depicted on the attached Figure 1.

In March and April, 2011 Platinex completed a seven hole 1,070 m drilling program on the Caswell area. The first hole, WP11-01, returned a gold assay of 18.75 g/t over 0.5m within a broader zone of visible gold bearing quartz-tourmaline veining assaying 4.52 g/t over 2.52 m believed to be within vein 108 and immediately south of trench 4.

James R. Trusler, Chairman and CEO of Platinex stated, “The Caswell Prospect is situated on the east side of a 3km diameter circle of gold deposits and former producers where the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone intersects the major north-south trending Michiwakenda fault. From the sampling done on Caswell to date the mineralization appears to be systematic. In addition to the chances for a discovery here we should be able to apply what we learn here to other nearby prospects.”

An expanded till sampling program on the property is also progressing well.

Summary of Historical Exploration Program at Caswell.

From 1916 to 2002 previous exploration has been recorded by ten different companies that have identified 24 different veins on the east side of Caswell Creek and 17 on the west side over a 700 m wide ENE trending corridor of shearing and alteration. On the east side of the creek the known strike extent is 300m before being obscured by overburden. Many of the veins have been indicated in the past to contain significant gold mineralization with silver and tellurium, but no systematic exploration of the entire zone has been conducted.

