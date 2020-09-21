'You do have a platform ... Seize it': The 12 best quotes from the Emmys pressroom

After their nationally televised acceptance speeches, some of the Emmy winners had more to say to the press.

The Times was there in the TV Academy's virtual pressroom to hear their thoughts, as many elaborated on political statements made during the telecast about the movement for Black lives, diversity and representation in Hollywood and more. Here are 12 of the most notable.

The following remarks have been condensed and edited for clarity.

Uzo Aduba

View photos Shirley you can't be serious: Uzo Aduba, pictured in a screen grab from the telecast of the 72nd Emmy Awards, won as supporting actress in a limited series for portraying trailblazing politician Shirley Chisholm in "Mrs. America." (ABC) More

The "Orange Is the New Black" star added a third Emmy to her collection this year with her win for supporting actress in a limited series for playing the first Black congresswoman and presidential candidate, Shirley Chisholm, in "Mrs. America." She and fellow winner Regina King wore shirts commemorating the late Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police executing a no-knock warrant on her home in Louisville, Ky.

On joining Regina King in paying tribute to Breonna Taylor:



Regina is who she says she is. It’s my favorite thing about her. … I loved when I saw her shirt and her standing in it with such strength and power that we all know that she has. She’s a born leader and it made me so happy to see her wear it.





On what she would say to Chisholm, who died in 2005, if she could:



"Thank you for doing the hard things. Thank you for making it OK to be oneself." In a time when, for women, for Black women or women of color who were supposed to occupy a very narrow amount of space, she was not afraid to dare and live up to the fullness of her potential. Whether we knew it or not, her doing that carved out room that we all were desperate for.





On her reaction to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg:



Devastating. Absolutely devastating. Someone you want to say "thank you" to. It’s important to put in context the time in which these women are existing. ... When you think about a woman who was born in the 1930s, who was part of the Harvard Law Review, who graduated from Cornell, graduated first in her class at Columbia Law School, worked with the ACLU, made advancements with women, whether it was with reproductive rights or whether it was with pay or — the list goes on and on — the second woman in the Supreme Court … these are remarkable historical events that changed and shaped the pathway for every single person who comes after them. ... She will be forever missed. Those are some mighty shoulders she had and that she carried a lot on. We thank her for carrying that weight for us. I thank her.





Jesse Armstrong

View photos The sweet smell of "Succession": Jesse Armstrong, center, won for writing and for drama series at the 72nd Emmy Awards. (ABC) More

The executive producer of "Succession" won twice, for drama series and for writing. He accepted from London in a room with collaborators at a safe distance behind him. He had harshly criticized President Trump and U.K. Prime Mister Boris Johnson in his speech with a series of "un-thank yous" for their coronavirus responses.

On his plans for celebrating:



We’re going to hopefully be going to breakfast. It’s 4 a.m. and in case anything positive happened, I didn’t drink anything. Now I’m hoping for a Champagne breakfast with this lovely group of writers and fellow executives on the show.





On addressing the need for inclusion and diversity in media on "Succession":



The aim is necessary, overdue, cathartic when you see it happening. Our show is about a white family who are billionaires, media moguls. There are some things we can do on the show [in regards to diversity] and some things we can’t. … There are places we can show what America looks like in our show, the broader picture of America, and there are places where, frankly, that would not be reflecting reality if we made our central world more diverse than the higher echelons of corporate America are.





