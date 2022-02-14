Platelet Aggregation Devices Market to Reach USD 725.8 Million by 2028 - Rising Geriatric Population with Increase in Chronic Diseases is Expected to Drive the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market - Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increase in chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and many more is one of the factors to fuel the growth of Platelet Aggregation Devices Market. Also, never ending geriatric population with technological advancements in platelet aggregation is another reason for the growth of Platelet Aggregation Devices Market. Owing to this motivation Platelet Aggregation Devices Market is expected to flourish in coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Platelet Aggregation Devices Market by Product (Systems, Reagents, Consumables and Accessories), by Application (Clinical Applications , Research Applications), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The market size stood at USD 501.1 Million in the year 2021. The Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 725.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market:

  • Bio/Data Corporation (US)

  • Helena Laboratories Corporation (US)

  • WerfenLife (Spain)

  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

  • Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

The report on Platelet Aggregation Devices Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Market Overview:

Driver: Rising Chronic Diseases and Technological Advancements in Pellet Aggregation Devices

Most platelet aggregation devices have traditionally been used for the diagnosis and management of patients presenting with bleeding problems. Patients prone to diseases such as myocardial infarction, thrombosis, cerebrovascular disorders, pulmonary emboli, and atherosclerosis are diagnosed using platelet aggregation devices. Chronic diseases are projected to grow at an estimated rate of 157 million per year, with 81 million having multiple conditions and about half of all adults have a chronic condition, and approximately 8 percent of children from 5 to 17 are reported with chronic diseases.

Platelet Aggregation devices certainly play a vital role in diagnosing various diseases, detecting platelet dysfunction, and associated disorders. The technological demand for platelet aggregation devices will be further driving for new applications such as Screening test for bleeding tendency, diagnostic for platelet defects, monitoring antiplatelet treatment effect, etc. These are some of the driving factors which are expected to generate revenue from the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market.

Benefits of Purchasing Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Restraint: Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals to Perform Diagnosis to hinder the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Growth

The lack of healthcare professionals is one of the major problems currently faced by healthcare facilities, especially those which are located in remote places. In some case there is a possibility owing to unavailability of skilled healthcare professionals platelet aggregation tests were conducted incorrect which resulted to fatality or wrong medication. These are some limitations possessed by platelet aggregation devices which might hinder the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various healthcare facilities worldwide. The Platelet Aggregation Devices Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Platelet Aggregation Devices Market in North America

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established platelet aggregation testing facilities and technical institutes in the US and Canada. Also, large number of on-going research studies and growth of the overall healthcare sector are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market in this region. Key players are spending huge funds in R&D are also one of the factors that are booming the development of Platelet Aggregation Devices Market in this region.

For instance, In March 2020, Hart Bio launched ADP MEA and TRAP-6 MEA, designed to monitor and test the platelet aggregation function of patients. Both ADP MEA and TRAP-6 MEA are designed to monitor and test the platelet aggregation function of patients.

In April 2019, Aggredyne Inc. received the US FDA approval for AggreGuide A-100 ADP assay testing cartridge, an in vitro diagnostic device used for measuring various antiplatelet medications that target the platelet P2Y12 receptor.

North America is anticipated to showcase largest growth over the forecast period. This is owing to government-funded population-based studies and foreign investments. This region is expected to witness substantial growth owing to unmet needs of the huge population base and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market?

  • How will the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market?

  • What is the Platelet Aggregation Devices market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Platelet Aggregation Devices Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 501.1 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 725.8 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.5% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Product

• Systems

• Reagents

• Consumables and Accessories

Application

• Clinical Applications

• Research Applications

End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Other End Users

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

