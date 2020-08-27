Plate Of Origin: Why These MasterChef Contestants Will Be Watching

Gary Mehigan and Matt Preston have the support of some ‘MasterChef’ contestants they’ve worked with in the past when their new cooking show, ‘Plate Of Origin’ premieres this Sunday.

The former ‘MasterChef’ judges will join ‘My Kitchen Rules’ judge Manu Feildel on the Channel 7 cooking show that features 10 teams preparing dishes reflecting their cultural heritage.

“I’ll definitely be watching it,” 2019 ‘MasterChef’ contestant Derek Lau told HuffPost Australia.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my old mentors back on screen, bringing back memories (good and bad) of them leaning over your bench whilst you’re cooking and debating whether or not it will work out.”

Derek said “judging food” is “what these guys are born to do” and “they both have characters which Australia loves”. Despite it being a new show, he predicted “they’ll be exactly the same” and won’t hold back from giving stern feedback when it’s warranted.

“They have an unapologetic nature, and if the food isn’t good they’ll tell you this and find ways to help you improve,” he said. “When the food is good, you’ll know it.”

The concept of this show draws on elements of ‘My Kitchen Rules’ and ‘MasterChef’ but strives to stand out with its strong focus on multicultural food.

Touted by Channel 7 as “the world cup of cooking”, home cooks from Cameroon, China, France, Greece, India, Italy, Lebanon, Venezuela, Vietnam and Australia will create dishes that resonate with their cultural...

