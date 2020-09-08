Plastics Market Expected to Touch USD 647.48 Billion by 2026; Massive Investments in Product R&D are Consequential to Increasing Environmental Concerns, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are LyondellBasell, Borouge, Dow, SABIC, Reliance Industries Limited, Braskem, China Petroleum Corporation, ExxonMobil Chemical, Covestro AG, Total S.A., Formosa Plastics Group, DuPont, BASF SE, INEOS, Inoac Corporation and more players profiled in plastics market research report

Pune, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastics market trends are projected to reach USD 647.48 billion by the end of 2026. Increasing investments in the R&D of plastics, accounting to increasing demand for the product across the world, will bode well for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Plastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Polystyrene), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Textile), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 441.55 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Plastics are widely used in several applications across diverse industry verticals. Constant investments in the research and development of plastics will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Advances in manufacturing methods of plastics have enabled a wider application scope.

From packaging to storage applications, the product is widely used for several day-to-day purposes. The waterproof nature of the substance makes it suitable for several applications that involve water bodies and require resistance against water. Moreover, the durability of plastics is what makes it standout from other material alternatives with similar properties. The massive investments in the research and development of plastics, driven by the increasing demand for the product, will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years.





ExxonMobil Announces Production of High-Performance Polyethylene

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The presence of several large scale companies has had a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Large scale companies are putting in several efforts to maximize the production of polyethylene, accounting to its widespread applications. ExxonMobil’s latest decision of polyethylene production is a perfect example of recent industry development. In July 2019, the company announced that it will be starting the production at its polyethylene plant in Beaumont Texas. This will increase the production capacity of the plant by 65%. Such initiatives will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.





Asia Pacific to Account for the Largest Market Share; Ease of Availability of Raw Materials to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share in the coming years. The ease of availability of raw materials in countries such as India and Japan will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing investments in the research and development of plastics with the aim of minimizing it’s impact on the environment by several countries in this region will bode well for market growth. The market in North America will rise at a considerable CAGR driven by the increasing applications of plastics, especially in the United States. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 72.90 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.



