Plastic Surgery Devices Market Size to Record Substantial Reach USD 22,027.05 Million with 10.1% CAGR till 2028

Data Bridge Market Research
·12 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has published new report on Plastic Surgery Devices Market by Type (Instruments, Consumables, Implants), End User (Clinic, Medical Spa and Beauty Canters, Hospital, Dermatology Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales) - Forecast to 2028, published by Data Bridge Market Research, the Plastic Surgery Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to reach $22,027.05 million by 2028.

Plastic Surgery Devices Market report emphasizes key market dynamics of Plastic Surgery Devices industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the industry. Moreover, this marketing research report provides thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and its influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. The report has been prepared with the systematic gathering and analysis of data about individuals conducted through social and opinion research. With the reliable Plastic Surgery Devices Market sell becomes easy to create a robust organization and make better decisions that take the business on the high level of success.

Key Players (Total 28 Featured) –

  • Allergan (A Subsidiary of AbbVie Inc.)

  • Bohus BioTech AB

  • ADODERM GmbH

  • Bioha Laboratories

  • Surgisil LLP

  • Solta Medical (A Subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Innovia Medical

  • Galderma

  • Merz Pharma

  • Coloplast Corp

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

  • AirXpanders, Inc

  • BonashMedical

  • CEREPLAS

  • DPS Technology Development Ltd

  • Establishment Labs S.A

  • Implantech

  • KOKEN CO., LTD. LABORATOIRES ARION

  • PMT Corporation

  • POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

  • Sebbin, Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd

  • Sientra, Inc

  • Wanhe

  • Xilloc Medical B.V.

  • Integra LifeSciences

  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Market Overview

Global Plastic Surgery Devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 22,027.05 million by 2028. Growing geriatric population and rising per capita income are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period. Increasing awareness and demand for cosmetic surgeries, maximum number of age-related surgeries across the globe, and increasing incidence of cancer are the major drivers of the Market. Advancement in healthcare infrastructure effectively helps the growth of market.

However, the complications related to the cosmetic Surgery Devices may hamper the longer term growth of market. The partnerships joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions by major key players act as opportunity for the expansion of market. Market growth is especially driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures and technological advancements. Moreover, advancements in tissue engineering, gene therapy, alloplastic materials and computer-assisted imaging technology are bolstering innovation in cosmetic surgery procedures. the foremost common procedures performed on women are breast augmentation (silicone implants), liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, and breast lift. Furthermore, a rise within the number of road accidents, aging population, and healthcare spending in emerging economies are a couple of of the factors likely to spice up plastic surgeries.

Market Outlook and Segmentation:

  • By Type (Instruments, Consumables, Implants)

  • By End User (Clinic, Medical Spa and Beauty Centers, Hospital, Dermatology Clinics, Others)

  • By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales)

  • By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Poland, Luxemburg and rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh and rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, North Africa, Jordan, Ethiopia, Iran and Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Paraguay and Rest of South America)

Key Market Insights

According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 17.7 million cosmetic procedures happened within the year 2018, Breast augmentation continues to be the highest cosmetic surgery and has been since 2006, with 313,000 surgeries in 2018, a 4% increase from the past year. As per analysing market data, the increasing number of surgeries boosts the plastic surgery devices market. The side effects of the surgery are mainly in patients of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity are at risk which may restrain the market growth within the forecast period. However, the market growth is facing a negative impact due to a increase in the cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and lockdowns imposed by governments in most of the countries as a precaution. They have also restricted operations of all non-essential activities, which has diminished the operation of plastic surgeries across the world. Thus, to fulfil the Consumer demand, many initiatives contract and agreement are also initiated by the companies, including below:

In October 2020, AbbVie Inc. has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Luminera. It is predicted that this agreement anticipated to strengthen company’s footprints in aesthetic business sector.

In September 2020, Establishment Labs S.A. underwent a distribution agreement with Puregraft LLC for its wide and innovative range of Puregraft’s line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting. This agreement done by the company has strengthened its breast reconstruction and augmentation business leading to increased demand for its products.

Table 0f Content – Major Key Points

  1. Plastic Surgery Devices Market – Overview

  2. Plastic Surgery Devices Market - Executive summary

  3. Plastic Surgery Devices Market - Startup Companies Scenario

  4. Plastic Surgery Devices - Industry Market Entry Scenario

  5. Plastic Surgery Devices Market Forces

  6. Plastic Surgery Devices Market -Strategic analysis

  7. Plastic Surgery Devices - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

  8. Plastic Surgery Devices- By End-User (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

  9. Plastic Surgery Devices- By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

  10. Plastic Surgery Devices Market – Entropy

  11. Plastic Surgery Devices Market - Industry / Segment Competition landscape

  12. Plastic Surgery Devices Market - Key Company List by Country

  13. Plastic Surgery Devices Market Company Analysis

  14. Plastic Surgery Devices Market – Appendix

  15. Plastic Surgery Devices Market – Methodology

Plastic Surgery Devices Market Report covers the manufacturers data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit margin mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values etc., these data help the buyer realize the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value. Besides, the report also covers segmentation data such as type segment, end user segment, distribution channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, market share, volume and value. The data and information included in the top-notch report not only aids business make data-driven decisions but also assures maximum return on investment (ROI). Also cover different strategic insights and analysis industries client’s information, which is extremely important for the manufacturers.

Global Plastic Surgery Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Plastic surgery devices market is segmented on the based on the basis of type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the plastic surgery devices market is segmented into consumables, implants, instruments. In 2021, consumables is dominating the market due to the rising prevalence & incidence of breast cancer across the globe.

On the basis of end user, the plastic surgery devices market is segmented into dermatology clinics, hospital, medical SPA and beauty centers, clinic, others. In 2021, dermatology clinics segment is dominating the market as it provides patients with best and accessible healthcare services.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Plastic Surgery Devices Market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2021, direct tender segment is dominating the market because direct tender holds the largest market share along with highest CAGR because most of the service providers buy the devices from manufacturers, and it is noticed that revenue from direct sales is higher; so it is influential as well as growing in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN PLASTIC SURGERY DEVICES MARKET

  • What is the study period of the market value of Plastic Surgery Devices in the forecast period 2021 to 2028?

  • What is the growth rate of various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • Which region has highest growth rate and size of the emerging market by value in 2021?

  • Which region has largest share and degree of competition in the industry?

  • Who are the competitive players in Plastic Surgery Devices Market?

  • What is CAGR of market during the forecast period 2021 to 2028?

  • What is the main driver of Plastic Surgery Devices market?

  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share for the market?

  • What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top players of market?

  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Industry?

  • What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Plastic Surgery Devices market?

  • What has been inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global Plastic Surgery Devices market?

