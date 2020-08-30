Plastic recycling burning in Richmond spews smoke across region

Richmond Fire Rescue says it will take hours to put out a fire burning at a plastic recycling business in an industrial part of the city that has created smoke, which can be seen across the region.

Richmond Fire Rescue Chief Tim Wilkinson said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. at the business, which is located on Knox Way close to Savage Road.

"It's a big, big area," he said.

Black, thick smoke could be seen across the region Saturday evening.

Wilkinson says bales of plastic recycling are on fire and it will take up to five hours to dose the flames and suppress the fire.

Around 20 firefighters and up to nine trucks are at the scene pumping large amounts of water into the fire, said Wilkinson.

The location of the fire is blocks from the Fraser River. Wilkinson said so far there crews there are not reporting any concerns about the environment from the fire.