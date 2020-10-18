Plaschke: Scream, dance and shout, Dodgers fans, for the two sweetest words in sports

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates after making a leaping catch at the wall on a ball hit by Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna in the fifth inning of Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Mookie Betts screamed it as he danced away from another miracle catch.

Corey Seager bellowed it as he rounded the bases after another bludgeoned homer.

Walker Buehler hissed it as he pumped obscene fastballs across the black.

The two words the Dodgers have been chasing for two desperate days finally came into their grasp on a rollicking Saturday afternoon filled with the sounds of resilience and relief.

Game 7!

“That’s what you live for,” manager Dave Roberts said.

The best two words in sports became the sweetest two words in Los Angeles as the Dodgers completed their climb back from a three-games-to-one deficit by defeating the Atlanta Braves, 3-1, to even the National League Championship Series at three games apiece.

Welcome, Game 7, amazed you’re here. Of course you’re here.

The winner-take-all duel for a spot in the World Series will take place Sunday night and prominently feature rookie Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, a spent Dodgers bullpen, a second-guessed Roberts, and an organization that has been haunted by October failure throughout the last 31 years.

Still, do you really want to bet against them?

As they showed for a second straight game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, this relentless crew is weary of ghosts and determined to rewrite history.

They began the day fully charged, Kiké Hernández saying, “I can tell you this is probably my first day game in six years as a Dodger that I’ve seen this much energy before a day game in the clubhouse.”

They ended the day fully connected, hugging and howling and hustling together out of the dugout and into Sunday night.

“We’re not done,” Justin Turner said. “We’ve got a big one Sunday. We're going to get prepared to come in and fight for every pitch and find a way to win a ballgame.”

The Dodgers never have come back from a three-games-to-one deficit to force a Game 7, much less won such a series, but this team seems different.

During the Dodgers' run of eight division championships, they are just 2-3 in winner-take-all games, including ending last season with a Game 5 loss to the Washington Nationals in the division series, but this team is better.

“Whether that’s swinging the bat or on the mound or defensively . . . you just see it inning after inning, guys taking pride in contributing and helping the team win games in all facets of the game,” Turner said.

Unlike past teams, these Dodgers have Betts. For the second straight game he made a momentum-changing catch, leaping against the wall to rob Marcell Ozuna and stop a fifth-inning rally. Did you see Mookie’s shivering celebratory dance as he ran off the field? Were you doing the same thing in front of your television?

“That’s an unbelievable play by an unbelievable player in a big moment,” Seager said.

This team also has a fully healthy Seager, who fueled the Dodgers’ three-run first inning with another home run. Roar. Yawn. It seems like every time he’s come to the plate in this series, he’s gone deep. He is officially swinging the bat better than any Dodger in postseason history, with a franchise record six playoff homers. Seager's five home runs and 11 RBIs in the NLCS are league records.

