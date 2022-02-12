Plaschke: This Super Bowl prediction is foolproof — Rams will dominate Bengals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Plaschke
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Donald
    Aaron Donald
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Tampa, Florida, Sunday, January 23, 2022 - Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald celebrates.
Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, left, celebrates after teammate Von Miller, center, strip-sacked Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady in the NFC divisional playoffs. The Rams play the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

This one is so easy, even the worst annual prediction column in Super Bowl history can’t get it wrong.

This one is so basic, even the buzz that surrounds my 5-17 Super Bowl prediction record can be ignored.

Yes, I was once wrong 11 straight times. Yes, I once picked the Buffalo Bills for three straight years. Yes, in the last Super Bowl, I was as flattened as the Kansas City Chiefs.

No, I’m not very good at this.

But, yes, truly, this one is different, this one is simple, this one is Plaschke Proof.

The winner of Super Bowl LVI Sunday between the Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium will be decided by something as obvious as a punch in the mouth.

The Rams have the bigger swing. The Rams have the stronger jab. The Rams are heavyweights. The Bengals are not.

Quite simply and rather quickly, the Rams are going to knock them out.

Rams 38, Bengals 10.

All the hype this week has been about the Bengals’ cool quarterback Joe Burrow and hot receiver Ja’Marr Chase and a surprisingly stifling defense. All the trendy narratives have the Bengals making every big play, peaking at the right time, a team of destiny.

“You could also say the same about us,” Eric Weddle said.

Exactly. Precisely. Lost in all the Super Bowl week histrionics is the fact that everything the Bengals do, the Rams do better, and have done better, and will be doing so on their home field.

”Destiny and all that other stuff?” Weddle said. “All I see is us winning with zeros on the clock.”

Rams strong safety Nick Scott reflects on the field after beating the San Francisco 49ers.
Rams strong safety Nick Scott reflects on the field after beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Same here. Bet it hard. The Bengals are the youngest team in Super Bowl history and that matters. The Bengals nifty offense has just four touchdowns in 11 visits to the red zone this postseason, and that matters. The Bengals quick defense has been below average in the first half of games this season, and the Rams are 47-1 when leading at halftime under Sean McVay, and that matters.

The Bengals have gotten all the Super Bowl love, but this game ultimately won’t be about the Bengals, it will be about the Rams, their culture, their cohesion, their coronation.

“They have some things we have to combat but, really, it’s about us,” Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said.

You might think it’s about Burrow, every discussion about this game starts with Burrow — how he’s the ultimate winner, hasn’t lost a big game since high school, could become the first player in history to win a Super Bowl, a national college football championship, a Heisman Trophy and be drafted first overall.

Fine, but how is he going to stay upright? He was sacked nine times in the AFC divisional playoff win against the Tennessee Titans and that wasn’t an anomaly. The Bengals offensive line blocks about as well as the Chiefs’ offensive line in last year’s Super Bowl, and you saw how Patrick Mahomes had to run for his life. For the same reasons, the same thing will happen here.

The Bengals offensive line ranks 30th in pass-rush win rate while the Rams defensive line ranks first in that category. Burrow led the NFL in QBR on passes outside the numbers, but the Rams allowed the fewest TDs and second-lowest QBR outside the numbers.

Translated? Burrow won’t have time to do much more than burrow, and Aaron Donald could be theMVP in a bruising response to his last tepid Super Bowl.

“We have guys who deserve a championship, we lost a Super Bowl, we have a chance at redemption,” Rams cornerback Darious Williams said. “Jalen [Ramsey] has a legacy, Aaron Donald has a legacy, we don’t want this to slip through our fingers.”

After Burrow and his offense, the spin then generally goes to the Bengals defense, which shut down Mahomes to get here and has intercepted at least one pass in each of their last four games.

But this same Bengals defense has ranked 25th in completion percentage on downfield passes of 20-plus yards this season, while Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has led the NFL in yards-per-attempt on similar downfield throws with nine touchdowns.

And this same Bengals defense ranks 25th in pass-rush win rate while the Rams offensive line ranks first in that category.

Translated: Stafford is going to have plenty of time to throw plenty deep to Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., and although the Bengals might get a pick, more often they will get burned.

While the Rams defense will dominate, it is the Rams offense that will be the difference between Sunday and their last Super Bowl. This offense has a chemistry that was lacking under Jared Goff and Todd Gurley. This time, this offense will score more than three points.

“So many guys on this team, you look across the room and you go, ‘Man, I want to win for that guy, that guy deserves it,’ ” said Rams tackle and offensive anchor Andrew Whitworth. “One of the more unique seasons I’ve had, a bunch of guys who have earned an opportunity like this and deserve and handle themselves in such an awesome way, you’d do anything for them to have that chance to hold that trophy up.”

They were handling it calmly Friday during the Super Bowl week’s only in-person media session, the Rams sitting at podiums on Cal Lutheran’s William Rolland Stadium with a quiet confidence. This team looks far different from the one that shakily tread into its last Super Bowl. This team looks ready.

“I don’t think anybody out here that feels like we’ve left anything in the tank,” Rams’ linebacker Troy Reeder said.

The talent disparity, the veteran culture, the big-game experience, the home-field comfort, all eventually will decide this game in favor of a Rams group that appears to be Sunday’s true team of destiny.

“You get between the white lines, it’s about … who holds their composure, who makes the least amount of mistakes, who executes those situation the cleanest and best,” Weddle said. “Our great players play great, we have a great shot at winning.”

They will. And they will.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Siakam, VanVleet becoming strong pick-and-roll pair for Raptors

    For years, Toronto Raptors fans watched Kyle Lowry make magic with assorted pick-and-roll partners. This season, while it took some time to come to fruition, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have become an excellent duo in PnR scenarios and it's paying dividends for Nick Nurse late in games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Austrian skier Mayer makes it 3 golds in 3 straight Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Matthias Mayer stuck his poles into the snow, pushed off with his massive legs and attempted to head down the mountain. At least that's where he thought he was going — until one of the Austrian skier's poles got held up, with the countdown clock ominously winding down. "It was stuck in an aluminum thing and I had to push it out and I got (pushed) back and (did) it again,” Mayer said. Certainly not the ideal way for the defending champion to begin an Olympic super-G — where the dif

  • Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se

  • Why is Connor McDavid so uninterested in the NHL all-star game?

    The NHL's best player needs to be there, but Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder out loud if the NHL all-star game would be better without Connor McDavid.

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi