Plaschke: The Lakers acquiring Kyrie Irving would be super weird, super dumb

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Plaschke
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyrie Irving
    Kyrie Irving
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Westbrook
    Russell Westbrook
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts after hitting a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts after scoring against the Cavaliers during and play-in tournament game in April. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Kyrie Irving to the Lakers?

Is this some sort of joke?

The NBA draft-week madness began early Monday with rumblings that the enigmatic Brooklyn Nets guard and the Lakers had mutual interest in adding Irving to LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the creation of another super team.

That would be super weird, super chaotic and super dumb.

The Lakers need Irving like they need another brittle body. The Lakers need Irving like they need another bad actor. The Lakers need Irving like they need another Russell Westbrook.

Irving is one of the league’s best players … when he plays. He is one of the league’s most clutch performers … when he doesn’t quit. He can be a veteran leader … when he’s not acting like a child.

He hit the game-winning shot in Game 7 to capture the NBA championship for Cleveland in 2016. But he later demanded a trade because he didn’t want to share the court with James.

He was traded to the Boston Celtics. Before his second season with them, he publicly announced he wanted to re-sign with the team. Then months later, he ran to Brooklyn to pair up with Kevin Durant, and upon subsequent returns to Boston he has stomped on the Celtics' midcourt logo and flipped off booing Boston fans.

He and Durant were supposed to lead the Nets to an NBA championship. But in three seasons, Irving has played in only 103 of 226 possible games while the Nets have only won one playoff series and were swept twice.

Irving missed games because he refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccination even though he knew it meant New York City laws would not allow him on his home court. Irving missed games because he said he was protesting against the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He missed games because of a variety of injuries.

Not only did he miss games, but he once pressured other players to miss games as he was the loudest veteran voice opposed to resuming the 2020 NBA season in the Orlando-area bubble. He was eventually shouted down by the likes of James, and the Lakers eventually won their 17th title.

Irving is only 30, but sometimes he looks and sounds as creaky as the “Uncle Drew” character he portrayed in commercials and a movie.

His career path has been so crazily eccentric, perhaps the most reasoned resume entry is his celebrated public belief that the Earth is flat.

The Lakers need to ask themselves: Is this a player who can not only turn a bottom-dwelling team into a championship contender in the next two years but also lead it into the next era after James retires?

Then they need to realize the answer is a resounding no.

Unless Irving is willing to opt out of his Nets contract, become a free agent and take a historically large pay cut to come here for one-year, mid-level exception that would reduce his salary by at least $25 million, the only way he can join the Lakers is through a trade.

This trade would require shipping off Westbrook — which is good — but also first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029, which is bad.

Those draft picks are the only assets the Lakers possess in hopes of luring future unhappy stars to their team. Hello, Luka Doncic?

If the Lakers are going to give up those picks, it had better be for a young star who can either guarantee them a title right now or truly carry them into the future. That’s not Irving.

All this rumbling about Irving and the Lakers was undoubtedly made public because Irving is angling for the Nets to sign him to the maximum four-year, $190-million contract. If you believe that’s happening, then you believe the Earth is flat.

At this moment, Irving is perceived as one of the most selfishly misguided players in all of professional sports, and that’s saying something.

While walking out on the Nets in January 2021 because he was so troubled by the insurrection, he was videotaped at a party.

While missing numerous games this past season because of the vaccine mandate, he would seemingly taunt his teammates by showing up in the stands.

Kyrie Irving claps for his Nets teammates while standing by his front-row seat.
Kyrie Irving claps for his Nets teammates while standing by his front-row seat. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

The Lakers don’t need that. Their new coach, Darvin Ham, doesn’t need that. Their disillusioned fans don’t need that.

They don’t have a championship team as constituted, but Irving is not going to change that in the short term and his presence would cause irreparable harm in the long run.

As it has been written in this space before, unless they’re willing to trade James and start from scratch, they’re going to have to endure several years of mediocrity, and there’s nothing Irving could do about that.

Several times in the last two seasons, Lakers fans have wondered, often out loud, in every sort of public forum, “Can it get any worse?”

Acquire Kyrie Irving and find out.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Burakovsky winner sets stage for classic Stanley Cup Final

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Colorado Avalanche's thrilling triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El